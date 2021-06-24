arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF to Igbo leaders: You must end agitations for secession in your region

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

…says Buhari has marginalised the north in infrastructure

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday rose from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna, with a call on Igbo leaders to put in place measures that will end the agitations for secession in the zone. A communique issued after the meeting made available to journalists in Kaduna, also commended the leaders for their recent stand on the agitations, but quickly added that they should work to bring the situation to an end. The communique read by its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, also accuses President Muhammadu Buhari of marginalising the north in his infrastructural development across the country. The communique expressed “satisfaction with the recent stand of the South east Leaders and Governors on the violent agitation for secession from Nigeria by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network. “The Forum expressed satisfaction that the Ibo Elders have finally disowned the agitators and called on the elders to take concrete measures to ensure that such agitations come to an end. “The ACF notes that the South East Leaders called on Northern leaders to protect their indigenes who are living in the North. we wish to assure them that all Ibos who are living in the North are guaranteed their personal security; sometimes they enjoy a security which even Northerners do not enjoy.

