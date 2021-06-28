News

ACF to present bill on restructuring to N/Assembly soon

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

…Tribal leaders bent on destroying Nigeria, Sultan Abubakar

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is planning to forward to the National Assembly a proposed legislation on the restructuring of the country.

ACF Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe disclosed this Monday while addressing members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives at the opening of their two-day retreat in Zuma Resort, in Niger State.

Ogbe said the decision of the ACF was premised on the recent assurance by President Muhammadu Buhari that if the National Assembly passed such a law he will not hesitate to assent to it.

 

 

Ogbeh said: “A lot has been said about the Petroleum Industry bill, but I will not dwell on that. But there is something that will come before you very soon.

“The last time Mr. President met with a delegation from the South South, he made a statement which suggested that was his body. He said that if a bill is presented before the National Assembly on the question of restructuring and the Assembly passes it, he will have no objection than to sign it.

“It then means that the matter may not be too far away. At our last meeting in Kaduna, we extended an invitation to Ohanaeze, Afenife and the South South Peoples Congress that we want to engage them and have a conversation on the subject.

“We believe that there is no reason for undue welfare and that we all need to have a conversation across tables to solve the problem. However, I will like you, as legislators, to take note of this.

“Many of the people who are clamouring for restructuring are referring to the 1963 Constitution. Somehow, they believe that the constitution gives to every part of Nigeria whatever resources there are.

“We are trying to get copies to send to all of you legislators to see. Item 25, part one of section 69 of the first schedule says that mines, minerals, including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are on the exclusive list.

“The 1963 Constitution, an exact copy of the 1960 Constitution and a copy of the 1999 Constitution which has now been made to look as if it was written by the government itself. Take out these constitutions and read them well.”

Speaking to the lawmakers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the Petroleum Industry Bill has not been passed because of vested interests.

 

 

In his address, the Sultan of Sokoto HRH Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III said: “The passage of the PIB will enable Nigeria to commercialise these huge hydrocarbon reserves, to get more funds to develop other sectors of the economy such as education, health, agriculture, solid minerals, technology and innovation, manufacturing and infrastructure before the end of the oil economy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gee Bryant on learning, hustle and finding meaning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As businesses have shifted online, the pace has become nothing short of breakneck. Companies are up and running 24/7, and even those who don’t have online stores still need to establish an online presence. Digital marketer, business mogul and fitness guru, Gee Bryant is an authority in providing fitness transformations with online advancements, and according […]
News

Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Purported hospitalization of Obiozor fake news –Group

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A group, Igbo People’s Alliance for D e v e l o p m e n t (IPAD) has dismissed the purported collapse and hospitalization of Prof. George Obiozor last Sunday at the Ime-Obi meeting of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as fake news and deliberate disinformation.   National President of the group, Hon. Ambrose Obioha, in […]
News

‘Life-saving malaria campaigns on track despite COVID-19’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as Diallo advocates populations’ protection from malaria New data has confirmed that over 90 per cent of life-saving malaria intervention campaigns scheduled for this year are on track across Africa, Asia and the Americas, helping to protect millions from the disease and avoid a severe increase in malaria cases and deaths in the face of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica