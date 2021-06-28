ACF to present bill on restructuring to N/Assembly soon

…Tribal leaders bent on destroying Nigeria, Sultan Abubakar

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is planning to forward to the National Assembly a proposed legislation on the restructuring of the country.

ACF Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe disclosed this Monday while addressing members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives at the opening of their two-day retreat in Zuma Resort, in Niger State.

Ogbe said the decision of the ACF was premised on the recent assurance by President Muhammadu Buhari that if the National Assembly passed such a law he will not hesitate to assent to it.

Ogbeh said: “A lot has been said about the Petroleum Industry bill, but I will not dwell on that. But there is something that will come before you very soon.

“The last time Mr. President met with a delegation from the South South, he made a statement which suggested that was his body. He said that if a bill is presented before the National Assembly on the question of restructuring and the Assembly passes it, he will have no objection than to sign it.

“It then means that the matter may not be too far away. At our last meeting in Kaduna, we extended an invitation to Ohanaeze, Afenife and the South South Peoples Congress that we want to engage them and have a conversation on the subject.

“We believe that there is no reason for undue welfare and that we all need to have a conversation across tables to solve the problem. However, I will like you, as legislators, to take note of this.

“Many of the people who are clamouring for restructuring are referring to the 1963 Constitution. Somehow, they believe that the constitution gives to every part of Nigeria whatever resources there are.

“We are trying to get copies to send to all of you legislators to see. Item 25, part one of section 69 of the first schedule says that mines, minerals, including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are on the exclusive list.

“The 1963 Constitution, an exact copy of the 1960 Constitution and a copy of the 1999 Constitution which has now been made to look as if it was written by the government itself. Take out these constitutions and read them well.”

Speaking to the lawmakers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the Petroleum Industry Bill has not been passed because of vested interests.

In his address, the Sultan of Sokoto HRH Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III said: “The passage of the PIB will enable Nigeria to commercialise these huge hydrocarbon reserves, to get more funds to develop other sectors of the economy such as education, health, agriculture, solid minerals, technology and innovation, manufacturing and infrastructure before the end of the oil economy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...