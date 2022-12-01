ACF: Unongo was dedicated to service of his people

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with the family of the late elder statesman Paul Unongo over his demise, praising him for his dedication to the service of his people. In a statement by Secretary General Murtala Aliyu yesterday, the apex northern group lamented the development.

It said: “The ACF wishes to commiserate with the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), the entire people of Benue State, the North and the country at large over the demise of Wantaregh Paul Unongo.” The ACF said the ex- Minister of Steel Development (Second Republic), who died on Tuesday aged 87, was a patriotic Nigerian as well as a passionate Northerner “who dedicated his entire life to serving his people and humanity”.

