arewa consultative forum acf
ACF wants no-fly zone extended to Borno, Taraba, Benue

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Apex Northern sociocultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, asked the Federal Government to extend the ‘no fly zone’ declared over Zamfara airspace to Borno, Taraba and Benue states. ACF, however, said the ‘no fly’ decision was a right one.
The Forum, in a statement issued by its chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, the Northern apex body also said such an extended ban to other states facing insecurity will help to curb the menace. Ogbe said: “ACF congratulates the people and government of Zamfara State on the safe release of the kidnapped schoolgirls from the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe in the state.

“We are also happy with the Federal Government’s decision to ban flights in the state. “We also plead with the government to extend the ban to other states like Benue, Taraba, Borno where there are rumours that helicopters frequently drop arms for bandits and insurgents operating in these states. “We believe that such an extended ban will curtail the operations of the criminals in these areas.”

