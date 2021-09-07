ACF’s Administrative Secretary collapses, dies in office in Kaduna

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba, the Administrative Secretary of the apex socio-cultural and political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has died.

Soba, a retired Permanent Secretary from the services of the Kaduna State government had collapsed in his office on Saturday and died afterwards.

The demise of the ACF staff was made known to journalists Monday night by the ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.

Yawe said: “Tragedy struck at the head office of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba suddenly collapsed in his office on Saturday 4th September and died suddenly. Alhaji Soba was serving with ACF on a contract basis.”

Born in 1949, the late Soba obtained his school leaving certificate in 1964.

He proceeded to study and obtain additional qualifications both at home and outside Nigeria in various fields especially administration and legislative studies.

“He later became the Clerk of the Kaduna state House of Assembly. His sudden death was grieved by all at the secretariat of ACF where he held sway as administrative head until his sudden death.”

