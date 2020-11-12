ACFTA: FG rectifies agreement, to join $3.4 trillion market

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday rectified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Niyi Adebayo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when he addressed participants at the third Technical Meeting of the National Committee on Export Promotion. Adebayo noted that the country export sector was poised to benefit from the projected $3.4 trillion market value of the agreement. Adebayo said: “It is with immense pleasure to announce that today the Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave approval for the rectification of the agreement.

“The African Continental Free Trade Agreement opens up immense opportunity, where Nigeria can begin to expand to Africa, especially in the area of manufacturing, financial services, e-commerce and digital economy, with a $3.4 trillion market value comprising 4.2 billion people”. Also speaking, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, said the administration had chosen to develop Shea Butter as a panacea to zero oil economic crunch.

The Minister, who was represented by FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusola, noted that FCT was also working to create more jobs for the teeming youths within the territory through Shea Butter development.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has resolved to key into the Zero Oil Plan, especially one of its strategic components; the One-State-One Product (OSOP) initiative, whereby each state of the federation and the FCT is to choose a product and an alternate one in which it has comparative and competitive advantage in cultivation, production and processing.

“The FCT has chosen Shea Butter and handicraft under the scheme, in order to link the rural communities with the national export value-chain and facilitate Nigeria’s socio-economic growth through job creation and the empowerment of families.”

