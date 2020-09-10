ACGSF: Amendment as catalyst for agric revolution

President Muhammadu Buhari last year endorsed the amended Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGSF) Act. With changes introduced into the scheme, agriculture is being repositioned as the nation’s economic mainstay. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Agriculture as economic backbone

Many decades ago, at the evolving stage of Nigeria as a nation, agriculture was her national symbol. An all inclusive vocation practiced by over 80 per cent of adult population, Nigeria earned trophy as giant of Africa on account of her outstanding and class performance in agriculture. The fame and prosperity as the face of black nations was rooted in her very strong footings in agriculture. Gifted with capacity to feed her burgeoning population and export left over to other countries, Nigeria was envy of the rest nations. Cocoa, coffee, groundnut, rubber, palm oil and cotton. The list of agriculture produce deposited in Nigeria’s arable and fertile soil is inexhaustible. On account of her wealth in agriculture, Nigeria’s friendship was courted by small and mighty nations. Developed and developing countries coveted Nigeria.

Oil discovery as curse

Nigeria’s progressive and prosperous journey in agriculture encountered snap in late 50s on discovery of crude oil. The era marked gradual tipping in scale of preference. From her enviable position of a pacesetter in agriculture, Nigeria moved to a budding oil nation. The rest, as often said is history. Regrettably, the unintended shift from agriculture as her economy mainstay to newly found crude oil birthed the petroldollar era. Agriculture took a nosedive as it was relegated for easy money that comes with crude oil.

The nation was harvesting dollars from crude oil sale. Nigeria joined the league of petrol exporting countries on the strength of huge quantity of crude oil deposit in her soil. The euphoria, which heralded crude oil, began fading as time progresses due to complexities and fluidity associated with crude oil price and the unsteady production of the commodity. Afterward, Nigerian leaders realised indisputable position of agriculture as the country’s epitome for present and future economy.

ACGSF as tool for rebirth

To accord agriculture its priority place as bedrock of the nation’s economy, robust funding mechanism structure has to be developed for it. Also, to secure a structured funding required for elevating agriculture from its crude subsistence and pedestal form to mechanised practice, the burden falls on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) was established by Decree No. 20 of 1977, and started operations in April, 1978. Its original share capital and paidup capital were N100 million and N85.6 million, respectively. The Federal Government holds 60 per cent and the Central Bank of Nigeria, 40 per cent of the shares. The capital base of the scheme was increased to N3 billion in March, 2001.

The fund guarantees credit facilities extended to farmers by banks up to 75 per cent of the amount in default net of any security realised. The fund is managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which handles the day-to-day operations of the scheme.

The guidelines stipulate the eligible enterprises for which guarantees could be issued under the scheme. Between 1978 and 1989 when the government stipulated lending quotas for banks under the scheme, there was consistent increase in the lending portfolios of banks to agriculture, but after the deregulation of the financial system, banks started shying away by reducing their loans to the sector due to perceived risk. In order to reverse the declining trend, several innovations and products were introduced.

Some of the products introduced under the scheme at the time included self-help group linkage banking, trust fund model and interest draw back. The coming on board of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration with increased vigour to making agriculture the focal point of the economy is changing agriculture sector narrative for better.

To lay enduring foundation for agriculture as vocation and propeller of Nigeria’s economy, President Buhari last year assented to an amended Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGSF) Amendment Act. This was on June 24, 2019. One of the key provisions of the amended Act is increase in share capital of the fund to N50 billion from N3billion.

The structure has been altered. Other features of the amended Act are maximum amount for non-collaterised loan now N100,000.00, maximum amount for collaterized loan granted to individuals, cooperative societies and corporate entities now N50 million, up from N10 million; complete agricultural value chain financing now allowed under the Act, and in addition, financing of production farm machinery, the implementation and equipment for production, processing, storage and transportation are being taken care of. It’s pertinent to recall here that the ACGSF is ongoing simultaneously with the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), a novel lending to agriculture to increase local production of rice by rice farmers across the country. The outbreak of COVID-19 could not halt CBN’s intervention in agriculture. The apex bank defied the pandemic and keeps pumping financial support into agriculture.

In the heat of the pandemic, CBN announced plan to release framework for the disbursement of some N432 billion non-interest loans to farmers as part of efforts to further integrate non-interest finance into the national financial structure and boost the country’s agricultural development agenda. The apex bank said work had been concluded on the non-interest funding document, adding that it would shortly issue the policy guideline that will outline how farmers with bias for alternative finance could apply and benefit from its agricultural programmes.

The CBN stated that the loans would be channeled through Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19. The apex bank said it also planned to fund value chains of nine commodities to the tune of N432 billion in the 2020 wet season. Some of the commodities to be funded are rice, maize, livestock, fish, oil palm, cowpea and poultry among others.

CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, and Director, Development Finance Department, Yila Yusuf, who jointly represented the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at a stakeholders’ meeting to review the successes recorded under the ABP and the strategies for the 2020 agricultural wet season, hinted of the plan. According to Okorafor, the creation of a non-interest window followed appeals by concerned stakeholders for farmers across the country to also be considered for funding under the non-interest window.

Okorafor said the bank, in the 2020 agricultural wet season, was committed to aggressively fund its agricultural programmes and spur farmers along select crop value chains to prevent the country from sliding into a recession, as is currently being experienced in some major economies of the world.

Last line

With the amended ACGSF Act and ABP, Nigeria is on her way back to the era agriculture was her economic mainstay.

