ACGSF Awards: Motivating farmers to boost food production

The annual presentation of awards by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to outstanding beneficiaries of Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) is playing a key role in helping to ensure increased food production in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Perhaps, given that in the last six years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced several intervention programmes aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) is usually not under the spotlight, even though it was established in 1977. However, the scheme has certainly been in the news in the last few weeks. Lagos Awards Specifically, on June 20, the apex bank held the ACGSF Best Farmers of the year awards for Lagos State at its office in Lagos. In his address at the event, the Branch Controller, Lagos, at CBN, Mr Baribokola Koyo, disclosed that a total of 31,666 loans valued at N5.92 billion were guaranteed under the scheme in 2021. Koyo, represented at the event by the acting Branch controller, Mr Ukanyirioha Nnaemeka, said that since its establishment in 1977, ACGSF has been consistently facilitating access to finance for farmers in the country. He noted that it was customary for the apex bank to reward participants in the scheme who have “shown exceptional promise and dedication” to growing the country’s agricultural sector despite its numerous challenges. According to him, “the previous year was particularly difficult with businesses trying to recover from the after effects of a global pandemic. This further underscored the importance of a nation’s ability to feed itself. It is evidence that our commitment in rebuilding our agricultural might as a nation is crucial, not only for our subsistence, but also our economic relevance on a global scale.” He further stated that the awards are not only a reflection of CBN’s commitment to agricultural development, but are also in line with the bank’s core values. Koyo said that the apex bank, through its Development Finance Department, continues to design and implement measures to improve food security by facilitating access to finance to the agricultural sector. According to the CBN’s portal, the ACGSF, which started full operations in April, 1978, provides guarantee in respect of loans granted by any bank for agricultural purposes. The scheme’s original share capital and paidup capital were N100 million and N85.6 million, respectively with the Federal Government holding 60 per cent and CBN 40 per cent of the shares. However, the capital base of the scheme was increased to N3 billion in March, 2001. A farmer based in Ikorodu, Mr. Tolu Ogunimo, who was named the “CBN Lagos Best Farmer of the year 2021,” won a cash prize of N100,000, while Njoku Joy Nwakaego and Chima Eze took the second and third positions respectively, winning cash prizes of N75,000 and N50,000. Congratulating the awardees, the branch controller said he was confident that Nigeria “was on its way to solidifying its place as the food basket of Africa and, indeed, the world.” Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary at Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae, represented by Mr. Olushina Shobande, commended CBN on its partnership with the state government. She said that the small landmass of Lagos State affect its agricultural output, adding that through its empowerment programmes for farmers, the state government was hoping to increase agricultural output from the current 20 per cent to 40 per cent. IMO Awards Three days after the ACGSF Lagos edition, the regulator held the Imo state version of the event in Owerri, the state capital, which saw a poultry farmer, Olukaoha Coleman, emerging “CBN Best Farmer of the year 2021” and going home with a cash award of N100,000, while Donatus Ozuruigbo, a mixed crop farmer, Sunday Ndubuisi Oforkaja, who came second and third, got cash awards of N75,000 and N50, 000 respectively. Speaking at the event, the Head, Development Finance Office at CBN, Mr Camelius Ogbuagu, said that Best Farmer’s Award is primarily to encourage hard working farmers under the scheme in the state. He said: “This is been done annually across the nation. Here in Imo State, there is a committee that select farmers who applied under this scheme. The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme, which started since 1978, has been extended to all agricultural value- chain, including machineries. Those farmers who are under this scheme get their funds through microfinance banks with which they are registered and those who re-pay their loans as and when due gets additional loans to carry on with the expansion of their agricultural businesses.” Ogbuagu urged other farmers in the state to take advantage of the scheme as, according to him, about 26,786 farmers across the country benefitted from the programme between January and September, 2021. ”I call on the Imo State government to urge the people to access the scheme. CBN provides 38 per cent of the funding and it will help in creating jobs in the state. CBN will also do what we have here today next year for those farmers who have done well. Now, those who won at the state level can also participate at the national level where the winner goes home with N1 million,” he stated. National Indeed, the national farmers’ award ceremony took place in Abuja on June 30. Speaking at the event, Chairman of ACGSF board, Mr. Stephen Okon, disclosed that farmers’ repayment of loans under the scheme had been very impressive, as it has so far recovered over 90 per cent of the loans it guaranteed from its inception to May this year. He also revealed that from inception to May 2022, the scheme had guaranteed a total of 1,232,326 loans valued at N130.903 billion, out of which 973,646 beneficiaries had repaid a total of N98.91 billion. He noted that the ACGSF scheme had proven to be relatively successful in de-risking the agricultural sector in Nigeria. He said: “The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) Best Farmers of the Year Award was introduced in the 1980s to recognise selected farmers that borrowed under the scheme and repaid within a specified period while adopting best agronomic practices to achieve good yields. “This is expected to serve as an incentive for participating in the scheme and inculcating good repayment behaviour with a view to encouraging more participants in the scheme.” He said to further encourage participants in the scheme, the Board, last year, approved the increase of the Interest Drawback rebate for farmers and participants in the agricultural value chain from 40 per cent to 50 per cent to cushion the effect of COVID-19. According to him, the increase took effect from January 1, 2022. He said it is important to support farmers because achieving food security not only carries significant benefits for human health, but also serves as the basis to achieve sustained economic growth. Okon urged stakeholders, banks, state officials and other relevant agencies to continue to support the participants in the agricultural value chain through credit delivery and advisory services in order to help them develop their full potential. Earlier in his goodwill message, the Controller, CBN, Abuja branch, Ogbu Onyeka Michael, while congratulating the winners, said it is evident that the successes achieved under the ACGSF has resulted in significant improvement in deposit money banks’ (DMB) lending to the agricultural sector and has led to remarkable growth in agri-business value chain in Nigeria. According to him, “the negative impact of COVID-19 and, recently, the Russian-Ukraine war, on the global supply chain further underscored the importance CBN places on agriculture and other real sector interventions aimed at insulating the economy from such external shocks. It only leaves us to wonder and imagine what the consequences would have been on the country without the CBN initiatives.” He said the awards are an expression of CBN management’s commitment to supporting hard work, innovation and productivity in the agricultural value chain. Conclusion However, the consensus among stakeholders in the agricultural industry was that while the ACGSF awards are encouraging farmers to increase their output, the fiscal authorities should intensify efforts to address rising insecurity as no farmer would want to lose his or her life no matter how attractive the CBN’s incentives might be.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...