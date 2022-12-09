Achievas Entertainment engages Pencil comedian for upcoming music festival

As part of plans to deliver a world class event, a top notch outfit and creative hub, Achievas Entertainment, has engaged the services of prolific comedian, event compere and actor, Nwanevu Ogechi Cyril, better known as Pencil, as one of the producers of its coming event tagged ‘ Beer With Us festival’ (BWUFEST), billed to hold on Friday January 6, 2023, at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Reacting to this development, Pencil disclosed that judging by the track records of Achievas Entertainment in the industry, one should be considered lucky to part of a formidable team known for excellence, adding that he is bringing in all his experiences as a show producer to this particular festival to make it the talk of the town and the biggest event ever.

“I will be working tirelessly with other producers on the board so that all expectations are met. Guests should be assured that they are in a treat from start to finish of the event,” Pencil said. With names of the performing artistes still under wraps, guests will enjoy performances from rave of the moment, surprise international artistes and host of remarkable DJs and comedians.

Achievas Entertainment top executives, Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori, disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a standard concert that the Achievas brand is associated with. They further stated that guests can get a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to VGC; an opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view, and that tickets are available for purchase on the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox. Organisers of the concert have also disclosed that the coming festival is however open to sponsorship and partnership by both corporate and individual brands.

