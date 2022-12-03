Achievas Entertainment unfolds BWUFEST

Arts & Entertainments

Foremost entertainment outfit, Achievas Entertainment, has unfolded the debut edition of a brand new raving music festival, tagged; ‘Beer with Us Festival’ (#BWUFEST). The debut concert is scheduled to hold on January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos with performances from rave of the moment, surprise international artiste and host of remarkable DJs. Achievas Entertainment top executives, Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori, disclosed that concerted efforts are on to put out a standard concert that the Achievas’ brand is associated with.

He said; ‘‘while we keep the names of the performing artistes under wrap for now; the concert is one that music lovers should anticipate as it promises to be the biggest music festival in Naija.’’ Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to Victoria Garden City (VGC); an opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view. Achievas Entertainment are producers of the biggest and highest grossing concerts in Nigeria, ranging from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live to Buju Sorry I’M Late concert.

 

