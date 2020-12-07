Achievers Varsity to construct runway for its College of Aeronautics, Aviation Technology

Educ (pix:Achievers University)

Achievers University, Owo, has revealed that it is planning to construct a 1.5 kilometre runway as part of its commitment to establishing a College of Aeronautics and Aviation Technology at the university.

The move according to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Aje will position the citadel of learning as the only university in West Africa to embark on such a programme.

Prof. Aje, while revealing this during a press conference to herald the 13th Foundation Anniversary of the institution, stated that the foundation day lecture with the theme, “Challenges of Re-Inventing Quality University Education in Nigeria” would be delivered by the Pro-Chancellor and Founder of Lead City University, Jide Owoeye on December, 11.

He said: “The land for the project has been acquired, We want to make it the best.

“As at now, there is no university that offers this kind of programme in Nigeria. It requires a lot of work and we are already talking with our partners. South Africa has something of such but we want ours to be the best in Africa.”

Also, the Vice-Chancellor maintained that with the first induction of the university’s nursing graduates coming up on December 14, the institution has remained the best in the field of Medical Laboratory Science.

News (pix: Buhari)

By-elections: Buhari abdicated governance for party politics – PDP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated governance and become a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also disputed the claim by the presidency that APC won the December 5 by-elections.

PDP said the resort to issuing statement on behalf of APC confirmed that Buhari has become a lame duck president, adding that he has abdicated his presidential responsibilities of securing the nation and managing the economy.

The party noted that since President Buhari has demonstrated his preference for party politics above governance, he should take a crash course on party spokesmanship, relocate to the APC National Secretariat to join Alhaji Mai Bala Buni and leave governance for more capable and competent hands to pilot the affairs of the nation.

PDP told the president that his handlers ought to have informed him that out of the six senatorial by-elections, the PDP won “three in free, fair and credible contests, while the APC only muscle the other three in polls that were marred by manifest irregularities and rigging.

“Moreover, the PDP is in clear lead in Zamfara where the INEC returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, openly betrayed the plot between INEC and APC to allocate votes for the APC and rig the Bakura state constituency by-election.”

According to the PDP, the Zamfara bye-election to further confirmed how the APC rigged isolated bye-elections in Katsina, Kogi, Borno and Lagos, and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials of allocating fictitious figures to APC.

Metro (pix: Ikedi Ohakim)

Drama in court as counsel requests Ohakim’s appearance over exhibit DVD

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The enforcement of a fundamental human rights suit filed by former Governor Ikedi Ohakim in an Owerri High Court against Chinyere Amuchienwa-Igwegbe, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and some officers of NAPTIP took a dramatic twist Monday when I.O. Nwaeze, counsel for Amuchienwa-Igwegbe notified the court of his intention to play an exhibit Digital Video Display (DVD) in open court on the next adjourned date.

The Presiding Judge, Justice I.G. Chukwunyere told Nwaeze that the applicant would be heard first before the counsel will make his presentation since he was counsel to the third respondent.

Replying, Nwaeze explained that since the court had said that the next adjourned date, February 1, 2021 will be for full hearing into the matter that he was only putting the counsel to the applicant and the court on notice that in making his defence, he would rely on the video which he intends to be viewed in court. He also noted that the applicant, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim should be in court to view the DVD and answer only three questions from him.

Counsel to the former governor, Aloy Ejimakor then rose and told the court that he was not aware of the said DVD as it has not been made available to him. But counsel to Amuchienwa-Igwegbe said the DVD was already entered as an exhibit and was available in court.

He, however, offered to give a fresh copy of the DVD to the counsel to Ohakim but when he approached the seat of the applicant’s counsel, Ejimakor, with the DVD, Ejimakor declined to collect the DVD.

Meanwhile, the court earlier upheld the counter affidavit of the third respondent (Amuchienwa-Igwegbe) said to have been filed out of time and allowed the counsel to the third respondent to regularize the processes.

News (pix: Buhari)

PDP: Call for Buhari’s impeachment constitutional

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the call by its caucus in the House of Representatives asking Nigerians to direct their representatives to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutional and democratic.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the call is a direct reflection of the mood and desires of the Nigerian people.

PDP noted that President Buhari has failed in all spheres of governance, especially in providing an effective leadership that could guarantee the security of the nation and rescue the economy, which has collapsed in his hands.

“As a party, the PDP had always called on our federal legislators in the House of Representatives and the Senate, irrespective of political affiliations, to stand on the side of the people by deploying the legislative instruments provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to rescue the ship of state,” the statement added.

PDP said the Buhari administration had already accepted failure as reflected in the declaration by one of its officials, adding that the nation is now at the mercy of bandits and terrorists, a development that signals that is has outlived its usefulness.

“President Buhari is elected by the people; his stay in office is also dependent on the people as vested on them by the constitution, through their elected representatives in the National Assembly,” the party stated.

PDP therefore urged Nigerians to eschew all primordial sentiments and stand for the nation at this critical time.

Metro (pix: attached)

Benue APC Chair, wife escape death

over electrocution of security aide

*Ortom visits scene, condemns attack

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Abba Yaro and his wife Monday escaped been lynched by an angry mob in Makurdi, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the irate youths were also on the verge of setting his ablaze Makurdi residence, located near Governor Samuel Ortom’s house located at the Judges Quarters, but the timely intervention of the men of the Nigeria Police and the governor prevented them from doing so.

New Telegraph gathered that one of Comrade Yaro’s security aides, who was closing from night duty, had carried a cutlass to cut down branches of a tree outside his gate that were touching high tension wires there creating electric sparks and in the process got electrocuted.

It was learnt that the sudden death of the young man angered the youth in the area who accused the APC Chairman of killing the security man unjustly.

The youths quickly mobilsed and went on rampage, destroying the chairman’s house and cars in sight.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who visited the APC Chairman, condemn the violent attack and commended the swift response of the police and other security agencies, adding that the attack would have metamorphosed into another #EndSARS and killing of innocent people.Metro (pix: air peace)

Akume, lauds Ortom as Air Peace begins flight services into Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume Monday lauded the initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom over the inauguration of commercial flight into Makurdi, the state capital by Air Peace.

Senator Akume among others said it was a dream come true under the governor after several failed attempts by previous administrations to have regular flights into Makurdi.

“In the past, attempts were made to ensure regular flights to Benue State to enhance economic activities, unfortunately none of the attempts was successful.

“Thank God, today is the realization of a long dream and it is credit to the governor; it’s happening under his watch not only that, he is the prime mover of this project,” said Akume.

Governor Ortom said he was grateful to God for the historic ceremony of having commercial air flights from Abuja and Lagos into and from Makurdi.

He appreciated the management of Air Peace for partnering with Benue for the feat, saying the flights would open up the state for investors which would also boost economic activities and opportunities for the state.

Like this: Like Loading...