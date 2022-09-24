Achieving inclusive sustainable devt our priority, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration was poised to achieve inclusive, broad -based and sustainable development in the country. This was contained in his address in New York at the strategic High Level Event to mark the official launch of the Nigeria Integrated National Financing Framework Report on Sustainable Development (NIFF), on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said; “For Nigeria and indeed Africa as a whole, achieving the SDGs will mean ending poverty and hunger, safeguarding our ecosystem and the planet and ensuring our people live in peace and prosperity by the year 2030.” Stressing the importance placed by the his administration towards achieving this, Buhari said; “It is pertinent to state that achieving inclusive, broad-based and sustainable development is a cardinal objective of our Administration. “It is for this purpose that the Federal Government of Nigeria established a number of ambitious programmes in an attempt to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs has continued to provide technical leadership in the operations of the SDGs at all levels of governance in Nigeria.” He expressed delight that the process leading to the NIFF which started in 2020 finally crystalized into Friday’s memorable activity.

“Today’s event marks the end of a long process which began in 2020, when the Steering Committee and the Core Working Group on Nigeria’s Integrated National Financing Framework were inaugurated. The Integrated National Financing Framework has been developed to map out a much-needed sustainable financing plan for Nigeria to deliver on our commitment to the SDGs and our National Development aspirations,” he said. “Despite the challenges caused by the sharp drop in the prices of crude oil and the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria has remained resolute in our genuine desire to maintain and grow our economy. “The 2017-2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan; the 2020 Economic Sustainability Plan; the 2021 National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy; and the 2021-2025 National Development Plan are all aligned with the SDGs.

