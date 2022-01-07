Achieving Your Goals is a Measure of Success -Olanrewaju

To truly measure success, one has to dig deep and determine what motives lay in pursuing the impossible. In 2019, Populace and Gallup published a report on how Americans perceive success. They discovered a complex correlation between happiness and household incomes; those who believe they are the most content earn between $75,000 and $150,000.

However, the gratification of “making it” is not always material. It is often related to the perception of the situation one faces and the current set of circumstances. The most adopted definition of success, set by Ben Lang Founder, says, “Success means the accomplishment of your self-defined goals. Once you feel that you have accomplished them, you have succeeded.”

Olanrewaju Hazeez a successful young entrepreneur also known as fx.professor is a UK-based entrepreneur and the CEO of Forexlyfe registered in the United Kingdom. Forexlyfe is focused on empowering and most importantly teaching people on how to trade the financial market the right way and the team has produced countless numbers of successful students across Africa Olanrewaju shares his advice for those seeking the secret of business triumph Olanrewaju has built an operation employing 15 people and doing business across the UK in the past ten years. He avoids the cliché sayings, but he feels some are universal truths.

Mindset Is Everything

Highly successful people are well familiar with sacrificing private time to focus on matters at hand, and Olanrewaju Hazeez (fx professor) is no exception. For Hazeez, that meant not going out with his friends as often and constantly finding ways to better himself. The understanding that time is the ultimate truth came naturally to him. That is where his mindset mantra really came to life. That is why, when asked to share his advice, he always starts with the power of the mind.

As fx professor says, “Money doesn’t sleep. To be successful, you must be available when money calls. If you don’t see any prospects, you must seek them out. If you’re bored, pick up a book and learn to improve yourself instead of scrolling through social media. You can always learn something new.”

Learn Constantly and Share Knowledge

The second most crucial secret of climbing the ladder of success lies in obtaining the necessary knowledge. To manage a business, it is vital to know how to do it correctly. Being unfamiliar with what it takes to make it in a particular business field is not a problem—overcoming it is. The necessary knowledge needs to be acquired. Sharing that knowledge can also be fruitful, as Hazeez himself takes care of all his employees. As he says, no one who made it big did it alone.

Stay Consistent

fx professor says the most valuable lesson he learned was to stay consistent and disciplined. It is not hard to make a decision, but sticking to it can be. To do so, one has got to be fully committed. This means keeping an eye on the big picture and being consistent. Experience makes a person work wisely, but success follows those who work hard.

Many people don’t recognize the struggle of success but only see the fruits of labor. People who made it did the hard work when they had to, and it shows, Olanrewaju Hazeez (fx professor) concludes. “Find what drives you, and seize the day.”

