ACI, IATA seek stoppage of COVID-19 restriction

Airports Council International (ACI) Europe and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have called for all remaining COVID restrictions applying to intra- EU and Schengen area travel to be dropped, including all testing requirements, the need to present proof of vaccination or complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

 

This includes dropping mask-wearing for travel within or between States where it is no longer required in other indoor environments. COVID-19 and, specifically, the omicron variant, is now pervasive throughout all of Europe and population immunity is at such levels that the risk of hospitalisation or death has dramatically reduced, especially for vaccinated people. S t a t e s are adopting surveillance strategies to ensure public health, in the same way as they do for other coronaviruses and infectious diseases.

 

Many European states have lifted domestic COVID restrictions, such as the need to provide health cred e n t i a l s to enter s o c i a l events, or the requirement to wear masks in public spaces.

 

Cont a c t tracing efforts are also being stood down, rendering PLFs for international travel redundant. As European countries open up and remove restrictions, it is only logical to remove similar restrictions from air transport. IATA and ACI EUROPE presented further evidence in support of aligning air transport rules with domestic regulations.

 

New research by OXERA/ Edge Health published today shows that even if a new variant is discovered and travel restrictions introduced immediately, this only delays the peak of infections by a maximum of only four days.

 

In reality, by the time that a new variant emerges, is identified and restrictions are put in place, the variant is likely already circulating in communities around the world. In a scenario where restrictions are delayed by a week from identification, the peak in infections per 100,000 people is only delayed by a maximum of two days.

 

