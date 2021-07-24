ACI unveils hi-tech audiovisual facilities, screens ‘Abused’, ‘Imagine Lagos’

It was an evening of old-school music, exotic wines, cocktails and film screening as ACI Entertainment, Inc. (ACI), a onestop solution provider for all creative needs in the entertainment arts industry, held its industry parley to share with the public programmes currently in the works. Held at its prestigious state-ofthe- art Lekki studios, the event attracted crème-dela-crème in Nigeria’s music and arts community. ACI Entertainment, a name synonymous with music creation in Nigeria, used the occasion to showcase its new state-of-the-art audio-visual facilities and also screened snippets of some of its finished works to guests.

The Chief Operating Officer of ACI, Makinde Adeniran, conducted guests on a tour of the studios, which included hi-tech and upto- date filming equipment, radio, film, television and music production as well as rehearsal studios. Adeniran stated that ACI is a leading creator of content: entertainment, communication, advertising, digital and experiential for a global audience. He added that ACI’s knowledge of the entertainment and arts industry, coupled with its understanding of the dynamics of creating content for communication, advertising, advocacy and digital space places, puts it head and shoulders above its competitors. According to him, ACI is jointly headquartered in the United States and Lagos, Nigeria, where it has a very strong presence.

“ACI’s Nigerian operations in the last 10 years have focused mainly on music writing, arranging, producing, recording, mixing and mastering services; artist management; events and hospitality presentations. However, together with its recently retained COO at the reins, ACI decided to launch and branch into film and television production, marketing communications, branding, advertising and media creation, studio video recordings, webinars, seminars and live broadcasting. Our Nigerian unit has linked up with its U.S. counterpart to en-gage in joint ventures related to the launch and branching out. “In this regard, our CEO, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, is valiantly leading the international effort by serving as the coordinating liaison between the U.S., Nigeria, and other nations.

Facilities fusion and linkage is the main objective of this marketing, packaging stratagem.” The COO added that their production team in the United States would team up and work remotely with a team in Nigeria or any part of the world. Adeniran also showed guests around the live rehearsal studios. He reminded guests that ACI is home to a host of mega artists such as: Tuface, Davido, Whizkid, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Burnaboy, Harrysong, PSquare, Teni Entertainer, and Kiss Daniel. Adeniran, a writer, theatre director, and the current Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Lagos State Chapter, beamed with pride as he informed guests that: “ACI has two audio recording studios: one digital and one analogue, and that the studio’s Solid State Logic AWS 900+ Se Mixing Console (SSL Board) is the only one of its kind in Nigeria.

It was recently contracted by U.S. company, Penguin, to record its audio book, ‘Notes On Grief’, the latest work by Chimamanda Adichie. After the facility tour, guests were treated to a good dose of oldschool music, drinks and small chops. Afterwards, guests settled down in the screening room to watch snippets of some ACI productions such as; Imagine Lagos Documentary Series and Abused. Imagine Lagos Documentary Series is a kaleidoscope of the sights and sounds of Lagos, showcasing the historical sites and monuments, expansive beaches, mouth-watering cuisines, natural wonders, artistic attractions, diverse cultural heritages and vibrant nightlife which portray Lagos as the melting pot of cultures, people and business.

The documentary is geared towards promoting the tourism potentials of Lagos State, which is one of the core pillars of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda. Abused is a half-hour TV show that uniquely blends drama, documentary and expert discussions to address the perennial issue of drug and substance abuse, while seeking to mirror real life situations of ex-addicts; their encounters with illicit substances as well as the conflicts and challenges of seeking and obtaining help. Adeniran explained that the objective of the show is to create awareness of the destructive effects of drug abuse while providing credible information for viewers to make informed choices at all times. The core of the programme’s message, which is targeted at the family in general but specifically at young people, aged 13-35 and adults between ages 40 and 65, hinges on the unique selling point (USP) that: “A drug takes from you more than whatever it gives”. ‘‘Abused promises the audience insightful, exciting, entertaining and educational content from ACI studio’s stable of stars and supporting cast,” concluded Adeniran, stressing that ACI is here for those who raise the bar higher.

