Business

ACI Worldwide, Mastercard to collaborate on global real-time payment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Mastercard and ACI Worldwide have announced they will be collaborating together to provide banks and other financial institutions a range of global real-time payments solutions.

 

This collaboration brings together global reach, international experience and local market knowledge to real-time payments solutions, according to a joint press release. Real-time payments enable consumers and businesses to send and receive funds instantly, with certainty of payment and integration of data flows. Both companies expect an increase in real-time payments in the post-COVID era as payments by cash and check continue to reduce.

 

A recent report from ACI projected a compound annual growth rate of 23.4 per cent in real-time account-to-account payment by 2024. The joint solution will also deliver flexible deployment options that range from a fully managed service in the cloud; reduction of onboarding time; acceleration of real-time adoption and support of new digital services such as request to pay, proxy services and biller services.

 

“With more countries and regions embarking on the modernization of their payments systems to capitalize on real-time technologies and customer demand, the market opportunity is significant,” Paul Stoddart, president of new payment platforms, Mastercard said.

 

“Working together with ACI, we will explore a wide range of opportunities to accelerate the development and usage of real-time and multichannel payment platforms, driving choice and innovation to market participants and end customers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN partners lender on agric investment, job creation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Heritage Bank Plc and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing in Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), have intensified their collaboration on boosting agriculture in the country by making farming profitable to stakeholders and attractive to the youth.   Speaking on the several CBN intervention scheme and private sector’partnerships, which have generated […]
Business

NSE suspends Medview, Briscoe, 4 others for non-disclosure

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Following their inability to file corporate accounts as at when due, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday suspended trading in six quoted companies. The suspended companies are FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, Medview Airline Plc, Niger Insurance Plc, R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc and Capital Oil Plc. The NSE suspended trading on the […]
Business

Nigeria, others push global economic start-up to $3trn

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A new report by Silicon Valley-based research, Startup Genome, has reported that Nigeria and others in the world have pushed up the value of the global economic start-up to over $3 trillion. Startup Genome, in its latest Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), indicated that an increasing number of cities around the world had developed viable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: