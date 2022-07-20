ACJA: EFCC, ICPC reject submission of case file to AGF

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), Wednesday, rejected proposal in the ongoing amendment of Administration of Criminal justice Act (ACJA) to submit case file of a matter to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The Senate in the amendment of ACJA had proposed that a case file be submitted to the Attorney General of the Federation.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, rejected the provision in the bill at a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The one day public hearing was on a bill to amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and six bills.

The anti-graft agency, said that the provision would constitute undue interference by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation who is a political appointee.

The EFCC in memorandum presented said: “This will constitute undue interference by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation who is also the Minister of Justice and a Political appointee, in the work of the law enforcement agencies.”

The representative of ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye, said that the agency also supported all the positions of the EFCC in the amendment of the bill.

The anti-graft agencies also kicked against provision for the freezing of account under investigation for a period of 14 days by exparte order, saying that the section was unnecessary as it would impede the activities of the investigation agencies and freezing of account containing proceeds of crime.

In his opening remark, Senator Bamidele said that the bill sought to establish the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Council as obtainable in other jurisdictions, similar to the Bureau of Justice in the United States of America and the London Criminal Justice Board.

