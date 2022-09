In celebration of African creativity, the Africa Creative Market (ACM) has created a platform to facilitate value exchange between Africa’s creative sector and the world. The founder of ACM said the mission of the platform is to empower creatives to scale, by providing the blueprint for establishing commercially viable and sustainable business models. Speaking, the Founder, ACM, Inya Lawal, said the importance of understanding one’s value and their unique talent. She further went on to discuss that it is essential to also identify one’s purpose, in life and their career industry. The Africa Creative Market 2022 event also played host to the biannual Women in Film and Television International (WIFTI) Summit. ACM 2022 covered several sectors within the creative industry, with key references to the Film & TV, Music, Dance, Photography and Fashion industries and partners, prominent in their industries who curated experiences and provided numerous opportunities for creatives within each space.

