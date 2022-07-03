News

ACM embark on Capacity building for sustainable Economy

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) would have major stakeholders in Africa and the international creative industry to explore and exchange innovative ideas for a sustainable Africa’s creative economy.

 

At a briefing held in Lagos, the five day inaugural event that would commenced on August 29 had the president of Ascend Studio Foundation, Dr. Inya Lawal, co-founder of ACM, also board member of the Women in Film and Television International(WIFTI), Nicole Ackermann and others would host the WIFTI Summit, several capacity building programs for creatives in Film ,Music, Dance and fashion. Dr. Lawal said that, “The idea is to bring the stakeholders and find sustainable structure within the creative market that would enable us to grow our economy.

 

So we are focusing on food sectors, even though we have subsectors that we will feature, the WIFTI will be partnering with Bill& Melinda Gates Foundation , provide training for African creative, share future proof business models, provide access to trade finance and increase creative export.

 

“The inaugural Africa creative market will be held in Lagos and be implemented by Ascend Studios Foundation, an organization with a mandate to empower women and youth in Africa.

 

