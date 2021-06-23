ACOMIN rates Nigeria low in fight against malaria

The civil society in malaria control, immunisation and nutrition (ACOMIN), has lamented that the results recorded in Nigeria so far in the fight against malaria are not commensurate with the amount of resources being committed into the fight.

To this end, it asked the Federal Government to modify the goal of its national malaria programme to a more realistic one that would reduce the mortality rate of malaria to less than 50 deaths per 1,000 lives by 2025. Ogun State Secretary of ACOMIN, Mr. Tayo Akinpelu, disclosed this while presenting the quarterly report of the organisation on the fight against malaria in the state. According to ACOMIN, Nigeria has the biggest malaria burden globally with about 61 million estimated cases recorded annually.

