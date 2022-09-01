A’Court dismisses atheists’ suit against Ibom worship centre

The Court of Appeal in Calabar has dismissed an appeal lodged by the Atheists Society of Nigeria, against the judgement of the Akwa Ibom High Court which had earlier held that the Atheists Society of Nigeria had no locus standi to challenge the powers of the government of Akwa Ibom State to build a befitting international worship centre for its people. In a unanimous decision, the 3-man panel held that the atheists lacked the locus standi to challenge the building of International Worship Centre in the State. The court held that Akwa Ibom State Government did not violate any provision of the Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria by leading the Akwa Ibom people to build a befitting worship centre for God. The court also awarded a cost of N100,000 in favour of the state government.
