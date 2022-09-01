News

A’Court dismisses atheists’ suit against Ibom worship centre

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal in Calabar has dismissed an appeal lodged by the Atheists Society of Nigeria, against the judgement of the Akwa Ibom High Court which had earlier held that the Atheists Society of Nigeria had no locus standi to challenge the powers of the government of Akwa Ibom State to build a befitting international worship centre for its people. In a unanimous decision, the 3-man panel held that the atheists lacked the locus standi to challenge the building of International Worship Centre in the State. The court held that Akwa Ibom State Government did not violate any provision of the Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria by leading the Akwa Ibom people to build a befitting worship centre for God. The court also awarded a cost of N100,000 in favour of the state government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: INEC directs RECs to submit inventory of poll materials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has directed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to compile and submit an inventory of all election materials used in the conduct of the 2019 general election in order to determine shortfalls and take early steps to ensure their adequacy and availability in the 2023 general election.   […]
News

My predecessor’s housing projects have become den of miscreants –Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday lamented that some of the yet to be occupied housing estates built by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have become den of miscreants. Abiodun attributed this to the high price tag placed on the houses by the past administration and berated the previous government for wasting the resources of […]
News

2023: Saraki group urges Edo PDP to support his presidential ambition

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

In preparations for the 2023 presidential election, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, Chairman, Contact & Advocacy Council, Dr. Bukola Saraki Presidential Campaign Organisation, has urged members of PDP in Edo State to support Bukola Saraki Presidential ambition. He urged Nigerians to elect the next president based on competence and not on religion and ethnicity. Hagher, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica