A’Court President calls for upward review of Judges’ salary

as Court begins new legal year

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem yesterday asked the Federal Government for an immediate upward review of the salaries of judicial officers in the country. Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that salaries of judicial officers have stagnated for over 10 years.

The Appeal Court President, who made this call at the opening of the 2021/22 Legal Year in Abuja, lamented that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who is the Head of the Judiciary in Nigeria, as at today takes home N279, 497 as monthly salary, while his brother justices on the Supreme Court bench go home with the sum of N206, 425.

Justice Dongban-Mensem said as President of the Court of Appeal, she receives N206, 425, while other justices on the bench of the Court of Appeal, go home with N166, 285 every month. She, however, noted with sadness that the salary structure for judicial officers and staff in Nigeria have consistently ranked poorly when compared to that of their counterparts in other African and Commonwealth countries.

On the performance of the Appeal Court under review, the president disclosed that a total of 5,392 appeals and 9,249 motions were filed in the 2020 divisions of the Court in the last legal year between September 2020 to August 2021. Out of the cases, Justice Dongban-Mensem revealed that 3,111 appeals were disposed of along with 7,492 motions.

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), appealed to the appellate court justices to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the Court and to ensure that the sacred integrity reposed in them remain un-shaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all their judgements.

He assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, will review the welfare of judicial officers generally to ensure greater efficiency.

