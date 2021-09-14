News Top Stories

A’Court President calls for upward review of Judges’ salary

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

…as Court begins new legal year

 

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem yesterday asked the Federal Government for an immediate upward review of the salaries of judicial officers in the country. Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that salaries of judicial officers have stagnated for over 10 years.

 

The Appeal Court President, who made this call at the opening of the 2021/22 Legal Year in Abuja, lamented that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who is the Head of the Judiciary in Nigeria, as at today takes home N279, 497 as monthly salary, while his brother justices on the Supreme Court bench go home with the sum of N206, 425.

 

Justice Dongban-Mensem said as President of the Court of Appeal, she receives N206, 425, while other justices on the bench of the Court of Appeal, go home with N166, 285 every month. She, however, noted with sadness that the salary structure for judicial officers and staff in Nigeria have consistently ranked poorly when compared to that of their counterparts in other African and Commonwealth countries.

 

On the performance of the Appeal Court under review, the president disclosed that a total of 5,392 appeals and 9,249 motions were filed in the 2020 divisions of the Court in the last legal year between September 2020 to August 2021. Out of the cases, Justice Dongban-Mensem revealed that 3,111 appeals were disposed of along with 7,492 motions.

 

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), appealed to the appellate court justices to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the Court and to ensure that the sacred integrity reposed in them remain un-shaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all their judgements.

 

He assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, will review the welfare of judicial officers generally to ensure greater efficiency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Four die, 56 hospitalised as diarrhea breaks out in Sokoto

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Four people have died while 56 others were hospitalised as a result of the outbreak of diarrhea, occasioned by water contamination in Sokoto, Sokoto State. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, attributed the incident to the drinking of contaminated water by people in the affected settlement. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports […]
News

Customs to impound unverified private jets

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

*Only 6 owners respond to invitation The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would impound and detain private jets whose documents were not verified before July 6, 2021. Two weeks into the 30-day verification period, NCS complained that only six owners of the private aircraft had responded to the invitation, necessitating the update […]
News

Cannabis can mitigate sickle cell disease’s pain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said cannabis appears to be a safe and potentially effective treatment for the chronic pain that afflicts people with sickle cell disease.   These are the findings of a new clinical trial published in the ‘JAMA Network Open’.     The study is co-led by University of California (UC), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica