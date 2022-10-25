News Top Stories

A’Court reserves judgment on FG’s stay of judgment on Kanu’s release

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal in Abuja yesterday reserved judgment on the Federal Government’s application seeking the stay of execution of the court judgment ordering the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Justice Haruna Tsanami announced that a date for judgment would be communicated to the parties. The Federal Government told the appellate court that Kanu constitutes a huge threat to national security and must be kept in detention to have relative peace.

 

It also said Kanu was a flight risk and would escape from the country if the judgment ordering his release does not stay.

 

In a motion for the stay of execution of the October 13 judgment delivered in favour of Kanu, the government insisted that the Biafra nation agitator would throw national security into jeopardy and prejudice the public and private economic activities.

Lawyer for the government, David Kasweinformed the court that Kanu had earlier demonstrated to be a flight risk when he escaped from the country when granted  bail in the terrorism charges against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kaswe said it is in the interest of justice and the need to have relative peace in the South East and the whole of Nigeria that Kanu is made to remain in detention pending the resolution of an appeal already filed at the Supreme Court.

 

He said: “My Lords, our concerns, the concern of the Federal Government is the threat the release of Kanu poses to the security of this country and its political, social and economic activities.

We will not be able to lay hands upon him if he is allowed out of detention and finds his way out of the country.” He therefore prayed the court to stay the execution of the court judgment to enable Kanu to remain in custody pending when the Supreme Court would finally determine the pending appeal.

 

However, Kanu’s lead counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) dismissed the claim that the IPOB leader jumped bail in his trial at the  Federal High Court.

He claimed that the military unjustly invaded Kanu’s ancestral home and that it took God’s grace for his client to escape death. He informed the court that the Federal Government was in contempt of court by not obeying the October 13 judgment and as such has no moral and legal rights to make the request from the same court.

 

Contrary to the Federal Government claim, Ozekhome said it is only the release of his client that will ensure peace and tranquillity not only in the South East but the entire country.

“My Lord, the action of the Federal Government in respect of Nnamdi Kanu is an insult, a slap in the face to this court. It is also an invitation to anarchy and I humbly urge this Court to dismiss the application for lacking in merit,” he said.

 

Justice Tsanami after taking arguments from both parties announced that judgment had been reserved and that lawyers would be communicated when it is ready

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IPOB warns citizens against joining Ebube Agu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anyone joining the newly established South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life. The threat was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically […]
News

How Kwara Water Corporation’s land was sold, by witnesses

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Public hearing commenced yesterday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the sale of Kwara State government assets with focus on the alleged illegal sale of Water Corporation’s land at Olalomi Water Reservoir, Ira road, Offa, by the administration of former Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed.   Testifying before the panel, a retired Area Land Officer, Samuel […]
News

Mass defection looms in Rivers APC over Amechi, Abe’s feud

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The leadership crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new turn with some members in the faction of Senator Magnus Abe, preparing to leave the party rather than abide by the judgement of the Supreme Court over the crisis.   Last Friday, the apex court affirmed the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica