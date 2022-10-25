A’Court reserves judgment on FG’s stay of judgment on Kanu’s release

The Court of Appeal in Abuja yesterday reserved judgment on the Federal Government’s application seeking the stay of execution of the court judgment ordering the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Haruna Tsanami announced that a date for judgment would be communicated to the parties. The Federal Government told the appellate court that Kanu constitutes a huge threat to national security and must be kept in detention to have relative peace.

It also said Kanu was a flight risk and would escape from the country if the judgment ordering his release does not stay.

In a motion for the stay of execution of the October 13 judgment delivered in favour of Kanu, the government insisted that the Biafra nation agitator would throw national security into jeopardy and prejudice the public and private economic activities.

Lawyer for the government, David Kasweinformed the court that Kanu had earlier demonstrated to be a flight risk when he escaped from the country when granted bail in the terrorism charges against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kaswe said it is in the interest of justice and the need to have relative peace in the South East and the whole of Nigeria that Kanu is made to remain in detention pending the resolution of an appeal already filed at the Supreme Court.

He said: “My Lords, our concerns, the concern of the Federal Government is the threat the release of Kanu poses to the security of this country and its political, social and economic activities.

We will not be able to lay hands upon him if he is allowed out of detention and finds his way out of the country.” He therefore prayed the court to stay the execution of the court judgment to enable Kanu to remain in custody pending when the Supreme Court would finally determine the pending appeal.

However, Kanu’s lead counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) dismissed the claim that the IPOB leader jumped bail in his trial at the Federal High Court.

He claimed that the military unjustly invaded Kanu’s ancestral home and that it took God’s grace for his client to escape death. He informed the court that the Federal Government was in contempt of court by not obeying the October 13 judgment and as such has no moral and legal rights to make the request from the same court.

Contrary to the Federal Government claim, Ozekhome said it is only the release of his client that will ensure peace and tranquillity not only in the South East but the entire country.

“My Lord, the action of the Federal Government in respect of Nnamdi Kanu is an insult, a slap in the face to this court. It is also an invitation to anarchy and I humbly urge this Court to dismiss the application for lacking in merit,” he said.

Justice Tsanami after taking arguments from both parties announced that judgment had been reserved and that lawyers would be communicated when it is ready

