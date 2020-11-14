News Top Stories

ACP, 2 others shot in Aiye, Eiye cult clash in E

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA Comment(0)

Tension has heightened in some parts of Benin City, the Edo State capital and some adjoining towns, following the escalation of clashes between rival Aiye and Eiye cult groups in the state. The clash however, left an Assistant Commissioner of Police (APC) in charge of the Area Command, Benin, and two senior police officers in critical condition, having been shot in the early hours of the day at the popular Murtala Muhammed Way close to Third East Circular Road junction near Sokponba Road.

To quell the tension, soldiers were deployed in the troubled areas of Upper Sokponba, Idogbo, Three House Junction and the adjoining locations, where the activities of the cultists have sent residents scampering and fleeing for their lives. Also, between Monday and Friday (yesterday), 18 persons had been reportedly killed during the bloody clashes between the two rival groups. In addition, the clashes emerged on the sidelines of the economic and development parley among experts, who had converged on the Dennis Osadebay Avenue Government House Benin, to fashion out ways for peaceful and sustainable activities towards a viable economic blueprint for the Heart Beat state in the oil rich South-South geo-political zone of the nation.

Speaker after speaker harped on the need for synergy with Governor Godwin Obaseki and his government to harness the huge cultural, tourism, agricultural, socio-economic and political potentials for a better future for teeming youths and other segments of the entire state. It was not clear what may have sparked the latest killings across major towns and some local government areas in the South senatorial districts of the state. Our correspondent’s investigations revealed that

