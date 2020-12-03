Metro & Crime

ACP hacked to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James

Armed men yesterday murdered an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Eko Edum, in Calabar, Cross River State. Edum, an indigene of the state, until his death, was the Commanding Officer of 73 PMF Squadron at Magumeri in Borno State. He was reportedly killed as he arrived in Calabar on a visit to his family. His car, a white Spot Utility Vehicle (SUV), reportedly developed a problem on the Murtala Muhammed Road, in the heart of Calabar, about 1am.

Edum was axed to death near his house on the Murtala Muhammed Road by Pepsi, after putting a call through to his wife to pick him up with another vehicle. A source said the ACP had arrived in Calabar from Abuja where he attended a meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, alongside other Mobile Police (MOPOL) commanders when he was attacked. “His vehicle broke down on the road. He was attacked and hacked to death with an axe while waiting for his family to come and pick him. “His house is close to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) office on the Murtala Muhammed Highway here in Calabar,” the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, regretted that the APC traveled all the way from Borno State only to be killed in Calabar. He said: “The unfortunate incident is true. I just confirmed it. He was an Assistant Commissioner of Police who served in Borno State.

He was not serving here. I think he was coming to see his family here in Cross River. He arrived Calabar about 1am when the incident happened.” Since the beginning of the year, the state has been unsafe for both residents and visitors as criminals and kidnappers have virtually besieged the state, killing, maiming and abducting at will, with many of their victims never returning to meet their families.

