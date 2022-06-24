ACPN decries absence of registered pharmacists in health scheme

The Edo State chapter of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) yesterday decried the absence of registered pharmacists in the Edo Health Insurance Scheme (EDOHIS), especially in the private accredited hospitals and clinics. Speaking in Benin at the 2022 Summit of ACPN, Edo State chapter, the Chairman of the state ACPN, Mr. Duke Otite noted that as laudable as the EDOHIS interventionist programme is, “its implementation is not all inclusive.” The theme of the summit is: “The Indispensable Role of Community Pharmacy in Health Insurance Towards Attaining Universal Health Coverage.” He recalled the case of the 34-year-old Mrs. Aibangbee Rose, a mother of four, and a previously non-hypertensive patient, who was prescribed for by a physician “Tab Liptor 10mg daily x 1/12”, but an auxiliary nurse in a private clinic dispensed “Tab lisiofil 10mg daily for four days” who almost died before physicians at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) rescued her from hypotensive state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...