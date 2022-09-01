ACPN demands service charge for medication therapy management under NHIA

Pharmacists under the umbrella of the National Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), have affirmed that the values captured in Medication Therapy Management (MTM), a service unique to pharmacists, must be recognised and accorded a service charge in the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). Their position is contained in a Communiqué from the 41st Annual National Scientific Conference of the ACPN, held in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos from July 25 to 29 under the theme, “Never Waste a Crisis: Community Pharmacists Learning for Future Preparedness”.

The communique was signed by the National Chairman of the ACPN, Adewale Oladigbolu and Ezeh Ambrose Sunday, the national secretary of the association. While stressing the importance of creating a service charge for MTM, the pharmacists hinged their position on the fact that healthcare without assured quality pharmaceutical services is built on a defective foundation.

The conference therefore inferred that no matter the illness, drugs are the last resort of disease and the proper use of drugs, in the right combination, quantity, frequency, with suitable diet, liquids, through the proper route, is very critical as well as the duration of convalescence and the economics of therapy. Based on this background, the national chairman of ACPN and the national secretary of the association reminded the general public that, when drugs of any sort are used outside the recommended indication, dose or duration, the consumer is taking a conscious risk towards self-poisoning.

The duo therefore reasoned: “No drug of any description should be taken without the intervention of a pharmacist. “Similarly, the conference committed itself to the commissioning of the initiative of a unique labeling model for community pharmacists to distinguish professional handling of medications with regards to appropriate counseling, medications review, MTM, and instruction. Consequently, the conference called on the National Human Rights Commission to live up to its mandate of ensuring access to genuine drugs as a right of citizens of the country in furtherance of its pact with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in previous dispensations. Furthermore, the conference submitted that particular attention be paid to the shortcomings of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which could limit the success of the NHIA Act such as the sidetracking of community pharmacists and other secondary providers in the global capitation payment which adversely affected trust.

“Thus, payment mechanisms must be right and premised on the lawful precept which prescribes fee for service for community pharmacists (CPs) and other secondary as well as tertiary providers. In addition, the conference “recognised the importance of creating a scientific database of herbal products of primary health indications and called for a policy reform towards greater incorporation of herbal medicines in healthcare delivery as well as the identification of community pharmacists as care providers for substance use disorders and mental health screening. Conference emphasised that pharmacists being an integral part of the health care system in any country, must take advantage such that CPs will complement efforts at bringing quality health services closer to the people through the primary health care (PHC) system. Consequently, the ongoing national effort to revitalise the country’s PHC system will only be complete, with the CP component fully incorporated. Conference lamented for the umpteenth time that the supply chain system for drugs distribution in Nigeria was faulty and that the ACPN had started a supply chain platform that interconnects all pharmaceutical entities in Nigeria.

