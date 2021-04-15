Health

ACPN laments inequity in health sector privileges, seeks solutions

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has raised the alarm over inequitable spread of privileges and resources in the health system and lamented it was to the detriment of consumers of health who are persistently short-changed.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ACPN and signed by its National President, Dr. Samuel Adekola and Ambrose Ezeh, the secretary of the association. To this end, the ACPN has urged health workers and their leadership to convey a roundtable discourse to strategise on how best to tackle the lingering Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Similarly, Adekola and Ezeh suggested that the roundtable must also come up with an agenda for a robust health care delivery system in Nigeria in the best interest of the people.

The statement titled ‘We Must Save the Health System in Our Country Now,’ came on the heels of the World Health Day (WHD) commemorated globally to spread awareness about quality living and the essence of good health. According to the president of ACPN and its sec-retary, there was the need for all the stakeholders to rally round to save the health sector from collapse. “We at…the ACPN have lamented the challenges in the country’s health sector. He said, there was the need for all the stakeholders to rally round to save the health sector from collapse.

“We at the ACPN have continued to critically evaluate the Nigerian health space and we are driven by a strong conviction that greed and avarice have encouraged an inequitable spread of privileges and resources of players in the health system to the detriment of consumers of health who are short-changed by both the government and providers.

“The ACPN puts on record that all the goals and objectives of both the National Health Policy and National Drug Policy which centres around accessibility, affordability, safe and efficacious health care services and credible drugs supply system have never been and may never be met because of the shoddy and irresponsible manner we have adopted in running our health system,” according to the statement. The association also lamented appointments in the health sector, saying it was against international best practice that hinges on the philosophy of meritocracy which allowed for selection based on merit and competencies.

It said, “It is unfortunate that Nigerian physicians and their umbrella body have blackmailed and as well as intimidated successive administrations in Nigeria at the federal and many states levels to continue to insist that appointments as minister of health and commissioners for health as well as those of permanent secretaries remain the birthright of physicians without any trace of backing in the relevant statute books. “The scenario is same with all appointments into the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the federal and state levels with deleterious consequences on public health outputs in Nigeria.

It should interest observers that all appointments into prime MDAs in the health sector for instance: National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Agency for Control of AIDs (NACA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Essential Drug List Committee and all special health intervention programmes including the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Tuberculosis Control, Leprosy Control, etc are dominated by physicians in Nigeria, including heads of all public hospitals at both state and federal level.

“Whereas, at the international fora and other saner climes, positions of leadership are based purely on merit, skill, and competencies. A quick example is the current director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Eritrean-born Ethiopian biologist and public health researcher.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Hydroxychloroquine can help save hospitalized coronavirus patients, study finds

Posted on Author Reporter

  A new study has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped COVID-19 patients better survive in the hospital. A team at Henry Ford Health System in southeast Michigan said Thursday that a study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given the drug were far less likely to die, CNN reported. Dr. Marcus Zervos, the […]
Health

Pineapples could help lower blood pressure

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Pineapple, ‘Ananas comosus,’ is a tropical, perennial, drought-tolerant plant. It grows up to five to eight feet in height and spreads around about three to four feet radius. It is essentially a short, stout stem with a rosette of long, needle-tipped leaves. The plant fruits from March until June each year. Its pulp is juicy […]
Health

World Health Day: PSN tackles inequities in care services

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said it was expanding its scope to address the inequities in access to health care, especially those bothering on availability, access and effective use of medicines. In a statement to mark the 2021 World Health Day signed by the President of PSN, Mazi Sam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica