Health

ACPN raises the alarm over quackery in family planning services

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has warned the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) not to worsen the effect of quackery already in Nigeria’s health system. The National Chairman of ACPN, Dr. Samuel Adekola, in a statement recently said the ACPN has learnt that the FMOH with some international non-government organisations has concluded plans to allow Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors Licence holders to handle fresh dimensions of Family Planning services including sales and dispensing of both oral and injectable contraceptives in Nigeria.

Adekola described the move as an absurdity grounded on the erroneous belief that these PPMVL holders have enough numbers to service the rural communities in Nigeria with a presumed competence coefficient that would drive success stories in our decaying and collapsing Health System.

He said that feeble attempts at enlisting Community Pharmacists and their practices to be involved in Family Planning Services even when the reward system for such has always been based on a loosely structured, weirdly and clearly undefined terms, will only make them more vulnerable to morbidity and mortality which of course aggravates our well-known negative health indices.

He said, “Today as it stands, any plot or scheme to involve untrained hands in the sale and dispensing of high grade medicines like steroidal preparations under the hypocrisy of accessibility to health or some other availability expediencies to provide unprofessionally inclined services to consumers of health will only make them more vulnerable to morbidity and mortality which of course aggravates our well-known negative health indices.

“A Government that seeks to redress the damage inflicted on the image of our currently rated 187 out of 191 Health Systems globally should know this cannot be a route to ameliorating the permanent disorders and chaos in our Healthcare Sector.”

After a painstaking and critical appraisal, the ACPN posits as follows: First, the FMOH and the international NGOs need to engage the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) which registers PPMVL holders in Nigeria since it is a parastatal under the ministry. Such rules of engagement will confirm that the number of registered PPMVL holders in Nigeria will be lesser than 50,000 which confirms even the pool of available registered PPMVL will NOT provide the huge network the FMOH and the NGOs anticipate in the execution of this unholy implementation plan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Couples need more contraceptives during lockdown – Amin-Bello

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

It has been shown that sexual activity has not ceased with the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown involving the restriction of movement and economic activities. Senior Programme Advisor, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International, Dr. Sakina Amin-Bello, during an interactive session with journalists, highlights why the use of contraception and family planning services are critical during […]
Health

Kwara: AbdulRazaq visits, commends COVID-19 frontline workers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has paid an unscheduled visit to the infectious disease centre to touch base with and commend the medical team handling the state’s COVID-19 cases, saying he had come to acknowledge their priceless efforts to save humanity. The governor had repeatedly visited the facility, including to cheer the patients, but he […]
Health

COVID-19: 102 health workers infected in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

No fewer than 102 health workers have been infected with coronaviurs out of the 299 confirmed cases of the disease in in Nasarawa State. Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Peter Umaru, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital, said 77 infected healthcare workers are from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: