ACPN tasks FG on recognition as primary care providers

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), have urged the Federal Government to recognise them as primary health care providers in the country. Making the call during the media briefing to announce the 40th Annual National Conference of the ACPN, the National Chairman of the association, Dr. Samuel Adekola said community pharmacists, being the closest to people in the grassroots and far-to-reach area, were the most accessible, apart from being highly trained and competent health professional in the communities.

The 40th Annual National Conference of the Association, with the theme “Abuja Declaration: Equipping Pharmacists For Universal Health Coverage”, which will hold at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, from August 30 to September 4, 2021. According to him, the conference this year is epochal as it’s going to build on the gain of last year’s conference in Abuja, which was an advocacy conference as it had the theme “Optimising Primary Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria: Community Pharmacists’ Untapped Potentials”.

Speaking further, the ACPN boss noted that this year’s theme is apt, saying primary healthcare is the foundation for all public health interventions by the government. He said if we as a nation gets it right at this level, our nation’s health indices which are presently abysmally low will certainly improve.

“With the sensitisation and high-level advocacy generated on the need to officially recognise and designate community pharmacists as primary healthcare providers, the ACPN believes that core competencies of pharmacists need to be improved to be able to meet up with some of the challenges that this role will bring, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are witnessing its third wave currently,” he said.

