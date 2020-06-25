ACPN wants life insurance for members

Against the background of persistent attacks against operators of pharmacies and other health facilities, sometimes resulting to their untimely death, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called for the establishment of security and police squads to ensure more rigorous surveillance of pharmacies and other health facilities.

Making the call in a statement signed by the National Chairman of the ACPN, Sam Adekola and the Secretary of the association, Bose Idowu, the ACPN urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the provision of life insurance for community pharmacists and other care- providers, especially those who are professionally mandated to render essential duties at times of national emergencies.

They urged Buhari and 36 state governors in the country to direct the Inspector General of Police and commissioners of police in all states of the federation, to set up special security and police squads that would ensure more rigorous surveillance of pharmacies and health facilities in the ultimate public interest.

It would be recalled that some criminal elements gruesomely murdered the incumbent National Publicity Secretary of the ACPN, Late Pharm. Sunday Ike at his pharmacy premises, Suncell Pharmacy, 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The unfortunate incident occurred while he was on duty as a frontline health worker rendering pharmaceutical care services through vital interventionist measures calculated to save other people’s lives.

However, Adekola and Idowu said if the ACPN’s call for surveillance of pharmacies and other health facilities was unheeded, government at all levels may risk a gradual withdrawal of pharmacists and other relevant personnel from the frontline duties of ensuring the wellness, vitality and good health of the nation.

In their special appeal titled ‘Secure Pharmacists and Pharmacy Facilities in Public Interest,’ the ACPN said it was particularly worried because in all the instances where pharmacists on duty have been murdered hitherto before now, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has never fully resolved any case successfully. The ACPN therefore called on President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to identify the criminals with a view to bringing killers of Ike to book.

The duo said, “With utmost respect to the President and all other apparatus of state secu rity, this is a minimum demand from government to reassure pharmacists and other health workers that government does not take our safety for granted.

“Finally, the ACPN calls on all well-meaning Nigerians, traditional rulers and spiritual leaders to come to the aid of the ACPN in the bid to tackle the escalating menace of attacks on our members as the unrepentant and soulless perpetrators of these acts of brigandage are incentivised by the non-challance of government to provide an ameliorating balm in the face of the odds and adversities community pharmacists continue to face.”

The ACPN recalled that among pharmacists killed on duty included late Pharm. Ororo who was killed in the mid-eighties in Benin, Edo State, a community pharmacist killed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State about two years ago.

