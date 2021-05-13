Act fast on your 10-point resolution now, Southern governors urged

The 17 Southern governors have been charged to begin immediate actions on their 10-point resolution adopted at Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, to save their people from the present insecurity ravaging the entire area. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a renowned socio-political activist and critic, said there was no time for them to waste any longer.

Applauding the governors, Onitiri said they had waited too much while their states were being deliberately ravagedby armed Fulani herdsmen and other blood-thirsty, hardened criminals and making life difficult for everybody in the entire area. “The most insulting aspect of the matter was that the farmers were being attacked, maimed, killed or kidnapped for ransom.

“As if that was not enough, the farmers were being sent out of their farms, their farm produce destroyed, and their wives and daughters raped as if Nigerians were in a banana republic”, Onitiri said. He pointed out that the fallout of all these was famine being caused in the South deliberately by people who claimed that Nigeria belongs to them.

“It is in the light of this that all patriots and democrats, and indeed all lovers of Nigeria wish to implore the 17 southern governors that adopting the 1010-pointresolution was not enough, but ‘to walk the talk of their resolutions.’ “We are in full support of their resolutions. They have all long been expected by Nigerians.

It’s better late than never,” the socio-political activist, declared. Chief Onitiri advised the governors that the resolutions should be passed into law in their various states, adding that the issue of insecurity affecting the south goes beyond playing politics. He said the southern governors should not wait for the Presidency because they are the chief security officers in their various states. “This country belongs to us all. We have no other country we can call our own. The Asaba resolution is a very welcome development and we expect more of this.

“The Southern governors should realize that they are not appendage or inferior to their Northern colleagues. We are in a very perilous state; we are looking for heroes to salvage our country from imminent collapse and calamity. “The Governors should immediately make laws to ban open grazing in their various states; address the people of your states as to the deplorable state of insecurity in the country and appeal to their patriotic sense to cooperate with you to stem the insecurity,” Chief Onitiri pleaded.

He also called on them to organise vigilante groups in their state. Meanwhile, Chief Onitiri has implored the southern governors they should challenge, as a matter of fact, the nepostic appointments of Northern elements alone in the federal agencies and our security architecture which is against the spirit of federal character. He added that the governors were free to cooperate with themselves to fight the COVID 19 scourge and against all economic problems.

