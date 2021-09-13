Business

ACT Foundation to host 5th breakfast dialogue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Seeking to highlight the role of innovation in national development, grant making non-profit organisation, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is set to host the fifth edition of its annual breakfast dialogue. Billed to hold September 14 and 15, 2021, the fifth dialogue is themed: “Reimagining the future of development: learn, adjust, thrive.”

 

A statement from the organiser said the 2021 (virtual) edition of the breakfast dialogue, is geared to spur innovative strate  gies and encourage multisectoral collaboration across Africa that can alleviate some of the biggest societal problems such as poverty, inequality and unemployment.

 

Speaking on the event, CEO of the ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, stated that the “event will be a springboard for long-term strategies toward building more resilient and prosperous communities and institutions across Africa.

 

“In terms of development, we must always acknowledge the existence of societal deficits, and we cannot dismiss the urge for rapid progress; otherwise, we risk portraying an image of a nation and worse still, a planet beyond saving.

 

This is why, in our quest for a better Africa, we must prioritize innovation and collaboration. In a sense, at this event, we are lifting our hands and saying yes to Africa’s social development,” she added.

 

The ACT foundation breakfast dialogue is organised to drive multilateral collaboration among diverse stakeholders toward addressing Africa’s most critical social and economic issues

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

