Acting Accountant-General under fire over unremitted charges

The Senate, Saturday, seriously tackled the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Okolieboh Sylva, over alleged unremitted charges deducted from the Remitta payment platform into the Federation Account.

The Acting Accountant-General was grilled by the Senate Committee on Finance on Friday, when he appeared before the Committee, to defend the 2023 budget of the Office.

When he could not satisfactorily respond to questions raised by the lawmakers about the disbursements and utilization of the billions of Naira allegedly raised through the payment platform in the last 10 years, the Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) ordered full scale investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the unremitted money.

The Acting Accountant-General had explained that even though his office was in charge of the Remitta payment platform, the office did not receive any amount from the service charge which according to him was shared between the Central Bank of Nigeria, Commercial banks and the service provider, REMITTA.

However, his explanation was not acceptable to the committee members, as they said that it was strange that the office of the Accountant-General received nothing from the billions deducted even though the platform belonged to it.

 

