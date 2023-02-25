Acting my divine calling – Agbo

Nigerian Nollywood star, Grace Agbo, has given reason she is passionate about her acting career. The Benue State-born romantic actress, who is also a staff of the Federal Fire Service, disclosed that she cannot thank God enough for bringing her into limelight through acting. She added that she is very happy with and passionate about her job. “I’m very elated doing what God has called me for. Acting is a natural gift from God to me hence each time I see myself doing it, it makes me happy and I’m passionate about it. It has given me attention wherever I go most especially when people see me during my official assignment as a fire fighter.” She said. Speaking further, Agbo disclosed that a lot of her teeming fans still wonder how she has been able to combine acting alongside her official duty as a fire fighter considering the hazard involved in the job. “Actually handling fire is really challenging, but by the grace of God, I’m able to combine it successfully with acting. Presently, I’m an Assistant Superintendent of Fire1 (ASF1) at the Federal Fire Service Headquarters, Abuja and I enjoy doing my job very well. I’m serving in the Special Duty Unit under the Inspectorate, Investigation and Enforcement (IIE) Department of the Service.” It is pertinent to note that Agbo has featured in movies that include Haunted, Do We Call It Love, Wounded Heart, Village Don, Deadly Desire, Ada-Ide-Ichaka and Palace. She has equally acted alongside top industry players that include Ini-Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, and Tonto Dike.

