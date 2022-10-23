Acting only can’t settle Artistes’ bills – Anne Njamanze

‘It’s hard to survive on acting career in Nigeria’

Anne Njamanze is one of the pioneer actresses when you talk about Nollywood actors that laid the foundation for the Nigerian movie industry. Njamanze can be referred to as one of the ‘veterans’ and in present times, is seen mostly in DSTV’s longest television series, Tinsel. She was recently spotted at a Multichoice media showcase, looking radiant as always. She speaks on her colleagues, especially those who have joined the Nollywood classic remake bandwagon. In an interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she also speaks about the lessons she learnt coming a long way in her acting career, stressing why it was important for actors to have other jobs. While navigating the acting career

You are rarely seen in social circle these days. Is it deliberate? I work! When there is time, I come out to events. I like to make my own noise. So, I don’t just go out. Apart from Tinsel, we have not seen you in other mainstream movies. Is there a reason for that?

Maybe, because I find that most of my time is occupied with work. First, at that time, Nollywood was just coming up. So, we had a lot of time on our hands.

We were everywhere and when things got busy, we went into the business of getting busier and that’s just literally what it is. Recently, I’ve been in some movies, like in the past two years but I can’t tell you if it’s something that is very regular.

You must be careful what you choose and how you choose it, especially when you are on a platform like Tinsel.

Now that you must be careful what you choose, what are you choosing aside Tinsel?

I choose Quality.

What does that mean in real terms?

It means telling the right stories and being the proper ambassador for Nigeria, which matters a lot to me.

You starred in some of the biggest Nigerian classics, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Domitila etc. Would you feature in the remake of ‘Domitila’?

I was told they were going to do it but I haven’t seen anything about it. My being part of it depends on the logistics available. I mean, if it suits me, if it is nice, if it is convenient, if it is proper, and if everything works out.

Why not?

It’s a beautiful one.

We have seen a lot of remakes in the past few years, and it seems that that is what is trending now. What do you think about the trend of remaking classic Nollywood movies?

Not every classic should be brought back as a remake.

A few of the remakes actually went for the flop. That is my opinion. I’ve watched two of such movie remakes. Sorry, I can’t call names, but I wasn’t impressed. I was not impressed with the acting, not with the directing, not with the story.

When you do remakes, it should be better or it should be a modern version of what the classic movie was.

Why water it down, why bring mediocrity into it, all because you just want to join the class of remakes?

If you are not going to do it right, don’t do it at all.

Who would you blame for this trend? Do you blame the actors, or the storytellers or the producers who are putting the money down for these remakes. Who does the blame go to?

It goes a lot of ways. I blame the lack of understanding. I won’t really blame a lot of actors because you give out what you see on the script and what the director says he wants to see. As much as we want to make money, we shouldn’t bring out trash. It’s a bandwagon syndrome and it’s a trend everywhere in the art industry. People just go, ‘Oh this is what is going on, it’s a love story that is trending, so let us do a love story’. That shouldn’t always be the case.

If I were a producer and I wanted to put my money down to do a remake, it had better be worth the while; otherwise don’t bother. As I said, some things are classics, relics, just leave them as they are in their original form. They are beautiful that way and people can go back to them and still relate to the message that’s in them, than doing a remake that is a sham.

Is that why you are particular about the movies you star in recent times?

I am particular about the movies I feature in because it is proper we tell the right stories, in the right way and on the right platform. That matters to me a lot.

Right now, movies that are historically relevant seem to be trending. Do you think it’s a trend that is going to last long?

As is always the case, everything is a trend; this is a phase, and it comes and goes. Something else is going to take over. One thing that is not going to be lost in any narrative is good stories, original stories, and African stories; you can’t lose worth with that. I am waiting for when the cartoons will take over.

There is also a trend where most actors are going into Movie production and directing, just like Omoni Oboli and a few others. Do you have any desire to go into film production?

Yes, amongst other things, of course. You also must look at the economics of it. The model for Nigeria is not the same as every other country. We are different. If it is convenient for anyone to do that, then why not?

If you never made a movie of your own, would you be comfortable with that?

It wouldn’t make me any lesser of a human being really. We all cannot be producers.

With your years in the industry, most would expect that you would have also gone into directing.

Directing? Really? Maybe, I would go into that after I get some training. You must know what it is you are going into. What we see is people jumping into it because they feel “Oh, I have been around for a while”. That doesn’t qualify you.

What was your debut role in Nollywood back in the days? Was it ‘Rattlesnake’?

It was ‘True Confession’ by Kenneth Nnebue. It was a great movie.

What are the lessons that have kept you going in the industry?

Be real. Also, get an everyday job.

Why did you say? Get an everyday job?

A lot of people just don’t tell the truth but acting is not going to pay all your bills. Acting can get me what I have right now, it can get me on other platforms, and open certain doors for me but it is not every day job; you don’t make money every day from acting. Acting can pay some of your bills and not all of your bills.

Are you saying there are no actors that are solely dependent on the money they make from acting?

That is crazy. In Nigeria, even anywhere in the world, you shouldn’t. How can you do that? How many jobs are you going to do? How much do you get paid, really?

As I said, the economics matter a lot. You can’t really live solely on acting in Nigeria. That is impossible. Even back then that we started, you just can’t.

What other career have you added to acting?

First, I’m a civil servant with the National Troupe of Nigeria, under the Ministry of Information and Culture. I have my singing, I have my writing, I have my art works.

Have you exhibited?

Yes, while I was in school, I did a bit of an exhibition. But right now, it’s more bespoke.

If you could start your career all over again, what would you do differently?

I wouldn’t want to do acting all over again. I would like to be a costumier.

