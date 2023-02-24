Acting should not be gender sensitive –Schuller

Delta State-born fast-rising filmmaker and art curator, Sisanmi Eureka Schuller, is passionate about promoting art in the Diaspora. Currently bringing new innovation to the Austrian communities, Sisanmi looks forward to a collaborative effort between Nollywood Nigeria and Nollywood Austria. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she speaks about growing up, projects, why she is promoting art in the Diaspora and what she misses about Nigeria, among others

Let’s talk about your coming show in July, 2023: What is it all about?

‘Spectacular Summer Gyration’ is an event created by a team of people with passion for cultural promotion and mutual understanding among peoples of different worldviews.

The event is geared towards promoting cultural diversity as an integral part of Lisbon identity and also to promote sustainable relationships between people of different cultures, creeds, nationalities, languages, and backgrounds.

Thus this is one the reasons I am bent on uplifting the art and culture here in the Diaspora.

How will you describe the face of art in the Diaspora?

The face of art in the Diaspora is encouraging in that both indigenes and the foreigners appreciate good art and are constantly in search of new artworks. I should say it is the future of art works.

You are involved in so many activities; which of them do you find more pleasant doing and why?

I find acting and performing art fascinating. Its versatility strengthens my creative mindset, and it keeps me inquisitive of the next step. The more reason I take time to study new concepts to ensure a great legacy in the future.

I find cultural promotion like music, dance, and fashion very pleasant; the reason is because I like getting to meet and know about peoples of many cultural backgrounds so as to promote understanding among peoples.

What is the acceptance level of Nollywood productions in Austria?

It is a new phenomenon in Austria. However, since the beginning of Austrian brand of Nollywood, it is well accepted especially among the African communities. Nollywood production in Austria is fast rising, with its positive impacts to the society.

What collaborative effect is being made to infuse indigenous languages to your production?

Strong efforts are being taken to include Austrian citizens especially the youth who are veritable source for upcoming talent. It’s been a positive collaboration, infusing indigenous languages in my productions.

The experience is amazing. It turned out well to my greatest surprise because Austrians are 100% ready to explore other languages and that we have been able to do in past productions and fusing more this year.

A lot of women have defined art; what is your own driving force in this sector?

Well it is the fear and help of God that has been seeing me through according to Psalm 121.

My driving force is to be a model for encouragement to women who for one reason or the others have believed that acting is not meant for women and that acting is for only women of easy virtues.

For me, I find happiness representing the art; I am a strong advocate that Art should not be gender sensitive.

What was growing up like for you?

Growing up was like the great invitation to me, being bred by my mother as a single parent, with two of my siblings.

It is still a pain for me not having a fatherly love. It affected me growing up and also manifested in my inability to get into a relationship earlier enough. And when I finally did, it was difficult for me to reciprocate the love.

More reason I am independent and so hardworking to be a great mom (wife) someday. It is unimaginable to have a father that is well to do, alive and enjoys helping outsiders, but won’t support his wife and biological children.

That’s my story growing up. For instance, it is very embarrassing when employers wonder why we the children go look for job immediately they heard the name of my father because they expected my dad was able to provide everything we might need due to his position in the society.

They would tell us: “Your father is our Boss.

Please stop pretending, go back to your Father!”

Still, despite all we were passing through at the time, my mother kept saying, “you have to respect and love him despite we’re not together.

He’s a good man.”

In totality, growing up was with mixed feelings.

With all that you do in the Diaspora at the moment, did you foresee this while growing up?

Yes, I’ve always wanted to be a media personality as a child. I remember, I always acting in the children’s department then, and later with teenagers department. It is a dream come true today because I never allowed my background bring me back down at any point in life. I strive to be a better person always.

Is Nollywood Austria open to collaboration with the Nigerian movie industry?

Sure, Nollywood Austria is very much opened for collaboration with Nigerian entertainment industry. In fact, there was meant to be collaboration some years back but due to the Corona Virus outbreak in 2020, we had to postpone it.

We are a growing a community open to new ideas and innovation that project our little effort to a diverse audience.

What is your expectation from the Nigeria creative industry?

I look forward to Nigerian movie indus try, Nollywood, having a ‘Film Village’ in Nigeria where artists from other African countries and other races will come for a production and collaboration.

I see Nollywood as the great future investments for the nation and globally, because it is a genuine machine for revenue generation if properly developed.

Do you have any bitter-sweet experience while in Nigeria?

Definitely, while in Nigeria after being diagnosed of appendicitis in 2009, I was scheduled for operation and the day of the surgery at the General Hospital Warri Barracks Branch, the doctors were on strike and to worsen the case, no electricity supply in a whole government hospital.

To save my life, my mum took me to a private hospital, paid heavily for it and the surgery was successful. I think that situation is one I won’t forget so soon but I want to believe we have a better health care service in Nigeria at the moment.

