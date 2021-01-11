Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security resigns

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down, Fox News has learned.

Wolf sent a letter to DHS employees Monday afternoon informing them of his decision, “I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration,” Wolf wrote.

“Unfortunately this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary.”

Wolf goes on to say that Pete Gaynor, FEMA Administrator, will become the Acting Secretary of DHS, reports Fox News.

“Be proud of what we have accomplished,” Wolf told DHS employees, “The Homeland is safer and more secure because of your efforts.”

Wolf closed by telling DHS employees he is confident the transition process will run smoothly.

“I leave knowing the Department has positioned itself for an orderly and smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team,” he wrote. “Welcome them, educate them, and learn from them. They are your leaders for the next four years – a time which undoubtedly will be full of challenges and opportunities to show the American people the value of DHS and why it is worth the investment.”

Like this: Like Loading...