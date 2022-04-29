Acting was much better in the past – Onyenokwe

Adesuwa Onyenokwe is a celebrated broadcaster, editor of the magazine ‘Todays Woman’, and host of the programme ‘Seriously Speaking’. She is also a writer, motivational speaker and communication trainer. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Onyenokwe, speaks on her career, her role in the movie CHATROOM, domestic violence, bullying, plans for Nollywood and sundry issues

You featured in the movie, CHATROOM

Yes, I featured in the movie, CHATROOM, because I was an associate producer. As you know, I studied drama in the university, so when Mrs. Peju Ibekwe came up to me and told me about it I felt it was a great idea. I felt I should be part of it. I played myself in the movie. So, you better watch it.

Tell us your experience

It was great; especially because it is the first time I am doing something I really love to do, to put something together. It was frustrating, to the extent that we didn’t money; it’s not a big budget movie. But it is the story that we are pushing more than anything else; and this is just the beginning. There might be CHATROOM 2, 3…

A major feature of the film is that it is a reality TV show form. How did you see it?

That’s it. The story was told using a reality TV show, because as a people we love reality; we love to see what is happening in the other person’s life. The idea is to attract the young people, because the message is really for them; it is for them to realise that in life it is good to chase your dreams, and it is good to always speak out for the right things. So, we needed to tell something that the young people can identify with. When we were talking about what this movie should be about, we sat down for a whole year planning when to release the movie. I want to say that we don’t have to go far to know the why. Silence is why we did this movie. Let’s work the talk. We need to break the silence. You should watch because you care and want to spread the message. My call today is that a lot of people should watch this movie.

With your participation in CHATROOM, should we expect to see you more in Nollywood movies?

It’s a YES. I will surely participate in more Nigerian movies most likely behind the scenes as producer/director. However, I am definitely open to taking on acting roles if necessary.

Stage or screen, which of them is your favourite? Why?

Performance wise, screen, because you get the chance to do multiple takes and even edit so more.

At some point you wanted to be a lawyer, but at the end, you studied drama. What happened?

Yes, I could be a lawyer, but I’d always wanted to be in a space where you’re communicating with people, teaching and so on. But being a lawyer could have also opened opportunity for me to help people and be their voices. However, I studied drama with specialisation in film and television because I also thought that using film and television you can also make your story heard. So, that’s it.

At OAU, you were one of the lucky ones to have been tutored by Professor Wole Soyinka. Can you share your experience?

Prof. Soyinka was the Head of the Department, and that was the attraction for me. It was good, very good. And working with him, you know what it feels like when you are in the same space with someone you are in awe of. Incidentally, he ended up marrying my friend. But he was not the kind of lecturer that puts himself up there. He was accessible to everybody. So, I enjoyed the fact that one can be with someone who was such an expert, and to learn from him was great.

Compared to the earlier period of broadcasting, especially when you started, what do you think is missing today?

The quest for excellence; the barrier of entry is so low. People think that you can enter just because you look good or you like the sound of your voice or you want to be seen. Being in broadcasting means you want to be able to help people understand things better. So, whether you are a presenter, a newscaster or a reporter, your role is to be there to help people who are viewing understand whatever it is you are bringing to them. So, it is about them. So, when it is about you, you think you just have to look nice, you have to sound nice. It is good; it is a good way to enter but it is much more than that. It is about given people access to information that will make their lives better.

What is your opinion about the quality of soap operas and television series today compared to what they used to be decades ago?

Technically we have better productions, as you can tweak sound and picture with special effects. As for acting I would say acting was much better in the past. It was raw talent then, because there was no room for enhancements on the editing table.

As a child growing up, did you experience any form bullying?

Yes. More like verbal abuse by a few seniors and/or people bigger than me. Not unusual for a boarding school especially an all-girl one. Girls rarely get physical and do more bullying via taunting.

What happened?

I remember a classmate constantly ribbing me about my size. I was skinny as hell! One day I thought I had had one too many of her taunts and replied her. She was fat and I poked fun at this, and the next thing I knew, I was flat on the floor. She had knocked me down with a punch! Even though a number of fellow students encouraged me then and I had expected them to kind of protect me, it didn’t work out that way. I was on my own.

Did it affect you in any way – emotionally and academically?

That taught me a lesson! Never take on more than you can chew, and don’t make your moves dependent on others. It was ok that I spoke up, but doing that only because I thought I had protection was a risk that didn’t pay off, fortunately there were no major accidents. What is favourite genre of music? Why? Popular music gets me moving. I find that the music of my youth stayed with me, and so old school music, R&B and funk, appeal to me. This is because I love to dance. However mostly, I love music with lyrics I connect to.

What is your opinion about fake lifestyle generally?

Anything fake never stands the test of time. If your lifestyle is fake one day it will all come crumbling when people will see through you, because you can only pretend for so long. Trying to be who you are not can be a weary affair.

Tell us about your most embarrassing experience on and off screen?

On screen can’t remember any particular incidence but I do know it has happened on occasion, either mispronouncing a name, or wardrobe mishap, with time one learnt to go with the flow. If you make a mistake, acknowledge it and move on.

How can piracy be curbed in the entertainment industry in Nigeria?

On that I do not have first-hand knowledge or any expertise. As a layman though, I would think that copyright enforcement could help protect people’s creative work.

Why have you not gone into film production?

Being part of CHATROOM was my first foray in production. Though I was trained as a Dramatist with specialization in Film and Television, my degree opened me up to be quite versatile in the audio/visual world as first a TV reporter, and later as a documentary producer and presenter.

Where do you see the Nigerian movie industry in the next five years?

Within the next five years there will be an exponential growth in creativity, because of the growing number of available movie streaming platforms. This will put more Nigerian stories out there making them more accessible globally. Nigeria still has less than 300 screens, which limits the outlets for creative work. Going that route is an expensive and tedious affair, a sure recipe to kill creativity. For example, releasing CHATROOM the movie through the regular large screen format was a tall order, in four years we couldn’t make that happen because scheduling was tough. However, today with its release on the Afrocinema streaming platform, the whole world can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

How do you unwind?

Read a book. Watch a movie. Dance/party… and that’s in no particular order.

What is your opinion about domestic violence?

Unacceptable. Unnecessary. Unnatural. It can and should be stopped. We must see it as our individual problem and commit to causing change starting within our space. Don’t encourage it, don’t tolerate it and report it when it happens.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...