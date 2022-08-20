News

…action ill-advised, insensitive-MRA

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Also commenting, the Media Rights Agenda (MRA), a statement issued by its Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale, quoted the Head of its Legal Department, Ms Obioma Okonkwo as insisting that by the revocation of the broadcast licenses of so many stations for alleged non-payment of their licence fees, the NBC was prioritizing its desire to make money off the broadcasters over the interest of citizens as the ultimate effect of its action is to deprive millions of Nigerians access to information as well as their rights and ability to freely express themselves through these stations.

Ms Okonkwo said: “We are shocked by this naked display by the NBC of a lack of appreciation of its principal role which is to contribute to the emergence of a knowledge society. “Rather, it has chosen to create an environment in which millions of Nigerians will wallow in ignorance, deprived of access to crucial information that they need to make critical decisions in their lives or to enhance their livelihoods.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abba Kyari: Buhari’s govt is unjust, says Falana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has stated that there are too many injustices in Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Falana, disclosed this while speaking with BBC Yoruba as he made reference to the Federal Government’s quick decision to extradite Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, from Benin Republic to Nigeria […]
News

Obasanjo’s ex-aide, directors’ legal tussle threatens oil firm

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Special Adviser on Energy in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, and two directors of Green Energy International Ltd. have dragged themselves before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the ownership of the oil company. Adegbulugbe, in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/ CS/390/2020, is praying the court for a declaration that […]
News Top Stories

Remittance: Nigeria tops sub-Sahara Africa with $19.2bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…as World Bank projects $630bn year-end 2022EkehKalu Remittance inflows from Nigerians in the Diaspora rose by 11.2 per cent to $19.2billion in 2021 from $17.21billion in the previous year, the World Bank has said. The World Bank, which stated this in its latest “Migration and Development Brief” released yesterday, also disclosed that remittance inflows jumped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica