Action time on NiMet’s warnings before the floods

As early as January 24, 2023 the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warned Nigerians through the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) to expect the early onset of rains in most parts of the country. Furthermore, it stated that the earliest onset of rains would be in March, especially in the coastal South-South states of Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom.

But the inner cities should expect the rains in April and that affecting the central states should be in May. States listed then as to the expectation of delayed onset of rains included Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Ebonyi, Imo and Zamfara. Noteworthy is the fact that similar warnings were given by NiMeT in the first weeks of February and March, 2023. In a similar vein, the Director-General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA), Clement Nze, disclosed that 178 LGAs in 32 states and the FCT had been predicted to experience severe flooding in 2023. That was reported on March 6, 2023. Adding his voice of concern, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, issued a warning of upcoming severe flooding this year, as indicated by the stated predictions from relevant agencies.

Ahmed disclosed this at a two-day Experts’ Technical Meeting on 2023 Climate-Related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies in Abuja. Expressing his concern he stated that: “The flood disaster in 2022 was an eye-opener. However, the agency would spread early warning messages to states and local government areas and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Incidentally, that was the thematic relevance of the speech made by the Director General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu on the Hydro- meteorological Status and Outlook System (HydroSOS). That was in October, 2022. Besides, there is the need to distinguish between floods caused by rains and riverine flooding. The latter takes place when rainfall collects in reservoirs and dams and get filled up and spill over. An instance was when water in the Lagbo Dam was released on September 13, 2022 in addition to that of Kainji and Shiroro dams.

But how really prepared are we for the onslaught of the rains expected to cascade into the flushing floods? That is Action time on NiMet’s warnings before the floods the million-naira question. The answer is not far-fetched, going by previous mistakes made as some citizens, including their state governors who took the warnings with a pinch of salt. For instance, in spite of the warning given by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIHSA) on October 11, 2022 on the likelihood of the devastating effects of heavy rainfall, the death toll linked to flood disasters reached 500 across the country! It has therefore, become expedient for Nigerians to become more aware of the signs to look out for and the prompt and positive actions to take to drastically curtail the debilitating effects of the unpredictable weather conditions visited upon us by climate change.

Unless we deceive ourselves, we currently live in an era of freaky conditions that swing between intense heat waves, drought and desertification spreading southwards to that of frightening floods. In fact, according to the Hyogo Framework for Action (HFA), early warnings on impending disasters should be treated as a national priority.

To get more informed, HIFA was a global blueprint for disaster risk reduction efforts with a 10-year plan, adopted in January 2005 by 168 member states of the United Nations at the World Conference on Disaster Reduction. Bringing the salient message home, apart from the much-needed regular sanitation exercise, to keep the gutters and drainages clean, the citizens have to engage more in tree planting and keep away from erecting buildings close to river banks, coastal areas, canals and directly on the flood plains. In addition, they should be more informed on the steps to take against water and vector-borne diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera, malaria, and yellow fever.

They should avoid using flood water to wash dishes, to take their bath, brush their teeth or even wash and prepare any food item. It is also necessary for them to wash their hands with soap and water, especially if they have been made contact with floodwater. And since the flood menace comes along with increase in mosquitoes, the use of mosquito nets and repelants is recommended.

On the part of federal, state and local governments, there should be a sustainable synergy between the Ministries of Environment, Natural Resources, Rural Development, Health, Agriculture, Transportation, Infrastructural Development and Town Planning and related agencies. Much more vital information is needed to be disseminated by the media, especially so on the negative effects of deforestation, desertification, over population and all acts of environmental degradation that could lead to flooding, which would eventually lead to ill-health and food insecurity.

Efforts should therefore, be made by the state governors to account for every kobo earmarked as Ecological Funds and those given by the International Donor Agencies, specifically meant for flood prevention and to take care of the victims. Concrete and preventive measures taken on their part to curtail flooding would eventually save time, energy, money and the precious lives and valuable property swallowed up by the seasonal flushing floods. Prevention is cheaper and better than cure.