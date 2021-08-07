ActionAid commends Buhari on education

ActionAid Nigeria, a national non-governmental, non-partisan, non-religious, civil society organisation, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to increase education spending by 50 per cent over the next two years. In a statement signed by the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, the President also promised to raise education spending by 100 per cent by 2025. The aim, according to the statement, is to reach the global benchmark of 20 per cent of public allocation and expenditure to education.

President Buhari made the commitment at the Global Education Summit in London, which was co-hosted by UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta. The statement reads: “We are particularly delighted that the commitment responds to the call for Governments to take actions to increase the SHARE of funds allocated to and spent on free, quality, inclusive public education. “ActionAid is looking forward to the next steps and actions to back up the President’s commitment, to address the numerous challenges confronting the education sector.

“Nigeria is a signatory to many international instruments on the delivery of quality education, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “As such, we expect to see a directive to all relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to prioritize and commence the process of incremental budgeting to actualise the commitment. “This is very critical for the transformation of the sector and will help in placing the country on the path to sustainable education for all.” Obi said following the trend analysis of the Federal Government Budget by ActionAid Nigeria over the years, the allocation to education has declined relatively.

Like this: Like Loading...