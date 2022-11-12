Metro & Crime

ActionAid/MacJim Foundation reach out to flood victims in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

As a means of ameliorating their suffering, a non-governmental organisation, ActionAid in partnership with MacJim Foundation, at the weekend reached out to some flood victims in Bayelsa State.

The two organisations reached out to about 140  most vulnerable affected by the flood who are pregnant women, nursing mothers and the elderly with some food and what they called dignity items.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Yenagoa, Sagbama and Ogbia local governments.

Presenting the items to the women in Ogboloma, Yenagoa Local Government, Goodluck Omoh, the representative of ActionAid Abuja  said  the whole essence was to  complement the efforts of the state government stating  “We saw what happened in the state and we decided to intervene.”

Also speaking, a representative of MacJim foundation, MacDonald JimDorgu said the foundation in partnership with ActionAid has brought the humanitarian response to the people here in Yenagoa.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

