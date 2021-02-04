Actionaid Nigeria Tasks leaders on equality, integrity of citizens

Actionaid Nigeria (AAN), has urged government at all level to ensure the protection of Women and the Girl Child even in the midst of the trending violence against the women in the country.

The Country Director Actionaid Nigeria, Ene Obi gave the charge Thursday, at a the mid-term review of the System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE 11 Project).

Obi, who urged Nigeria leaders to make equality and integrity of its citizens as a priority, said the time for leaders to strive towards good governance and ensure the improvement in the living conditions of the citizens has become apt and remains cardinal.

While lamenting the organisation’s dismay over the rising trend of violence against women, Obi called on governments to rise up to the occasion and protect women and the girl child.

The Country Director Particularly frowned at the burning of late Mrs Salome Abu, a woman leader in Kogi State as the height of callous treatment metted to women, described the incident as a sad narrative Nigeria’s international integrity.

