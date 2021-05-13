Business

Actis to double energy investment in Nigeria, others to $2bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Actis, a Londonbased private equity firm focused on emerging markets, plans to finalise deals on six African power projects in 2021 as it looks to double its energyrelated investments on the continent within the next five years. The investments this year would total between $200 million and $300 million, Lisa Pinsley, head of Africa energy infrastructure at Actis, said in an interview.

The firm is planning to double investments to $2 billion in countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Ghana, with a focus on wind, solar and gas energy resources, she said. Actis is bolstering its focus on the world’s most powerstarved continent, which has an electricity-access rate of just over 40 per cent, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB). Many African countries, including South Africa — the most industrialized — have long had their economic potential curtailed by chronic power shortfalls, consistent blackouts and decades of underinvestment in the sector.

The private equity firm, which was spun out of CDC Group, the U.K. government’s developmentfinance institution, manages about $10 billion globally. Actis has holdings in about 25 power projects in countries across the continent. Earlier this month, one of the companies it has invested in, BioTherm Energy Pty Ltd., announced the completion of four renewable power projects in South Africa, which is expected to add 284 megawatts of electricity to the country’s grid.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

World Bank projects 3.4% GDP growth for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank Wednesday said it expects growth in Sub-Saharan Africa this year to rise to between 2.3 and 3.4%, compared with the 2.7% it projected for the region in January. The Bank, which made the forecast in its latest Africa Pulse report titled: “The Future of Work in Africa: Emerging Trends in Digital Technology […]
Business

FMDQ reports N16.17trn turnover in October

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended October 30, 2020 was N16.17 trillion, representing a month on month (MoM) increase of 14.93 per cent (N2.10 trillion) on September 2020 figures (N14.07 trillion), and a year on Year (YoY) decrease of 2.77 per cent (N0.46 trillion) on October 2019 figures […]
Business

Study: AI no threat to human jobs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Contrary to fears that many jobs would be lost to machines through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a study commissioned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has established that this is unlikely to happen. The report of the study published on the NCC’s website indicated that, rather, the technology would create more jobs.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica