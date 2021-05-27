Activating Southern Governors’ Asaba Declaration

Antagonists may adjudge the emergence of General Muhammadu Buhari as a disaster for Nigeria but a careful study of the administration he has led for the past six years especially by a student of history cannot but thank posterity for throwing up the taciturn general in the murky waters of Nigerian politics as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) that eventually won the 2015 Presidential Election. And since 2015, the lanky general has ruled to the best of his ability which by his own admission was not good enough.

A good student of history would note, contrary to the views of Nigerians’ concern for good governance that President Buhari by his administration’s policies excavated the mountainous heap of Nigeria’s existential questions, exhumed them and laid them bare for every Nigerian to see and appreciate the problems in their stark nakedness.

The existential questions about fear of domination, especially by the North started right before independence in 1960 when realists like Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa and Obafemi Awolowo questioned British intention in cobbling up Nigeria constituted by amalgamation of over 200 ethnic nationalities as a country.

Balewa at the first sitting of the Legislative Council that comprised both Northern and Southern representatives in 1947 questioned the unity of Nigeria and threatened that were the British to quit at that stage of colonial enterprise that his North would resume the interrupted Jihadist conquest of Southern Nigeria by dipping the Koran in the Atlantic.

In 1953, when the Motion for Independence united Southern leaders (Azikiwe and Awolowo) Sardauna Ahmadu Bello was alarmed at the prospect of the South working together forcing him to exclaim that “the mistake of 1914 has come to light” especially given earlier opinion that God did not create Nigeria, rather the British did.

The difficult constitutional questions in the various constitutional conferences Britain organised to institute an agreeable constitutional framework that protects British interests so exasperated Obafemi Awolowo to declare that Nigeria was a mere geographical expression which can only be made into a nation on the basis of justice and fairness. Somehow, Britain intimidated Nigerian leaders at the various conferences particularly at the Lancaster House Conference which was the last major effort at cobbling up the constitutional framework.

The result of that effort was best shown in the crises that bedevilled Nigeria between 1962 and 1965 which led to the coup d’états of January and July, 1966 and eventual civil war. Since 1970 after the Biafra War, the Nigerian Armed Forces that now succeeded British imperial authority has ruled Nigeria by the fact of conquest and claims ownership of Nigeria.

Conquest is a legal fact which constitutional law and jurisprudence recognise as basis of sovereign right to rulership of any country as variously interpreted both in international law and municipal courts as revolutionary governments’ forcible seizure of government is legitimate once their government became efficacious. But in the 1978, the military government organised a transition to civil rule programme, constituted Constitution Drafting Committee which presented a report that was accepted by the rulers whereupon they constituted a Constituent Assembly that debated issues limited to it and no others.

A constitution was decreed in 1979 and a civilian government was established on it but it failed in 1983 when the same military sacked it and seized power and ruled until 1999 when it simply wrote and imposed 1999 Constitution on which it instituted a civilian government.

Since 1983 Nigeria has been in turmoil and has suffered turbulent crises which made citizens to start interrogating Nigeria’s existential problems, especially under Babangida administration when Nigerian politicians and the intelligentsia coined the phrase “National Question” and subsumed the troubling questions about Nigeria under it and continued to agitate for a Conference to debate them with a view to entrenching resultant resolutions as the agreement on how to remake Nigeria and have it function for the good and well being of the citizens. But military rulers pretended ignorance of those agitators’ concerns and dismissed them as trouble-makers.

Things came to a head in 1993 when MKO Abiola won the presidential election but the military rulers refused him the mandate but instead manufactured subterfuge that ended in another military rule which ended in disaster before the military rulers scampered to safety by instituting the present Nigerian state and its constitutional framework which is a cloned military rule.

Now, since 1999, patriotic Nigerians have been clamouring for a National Dialogue to table the questions about Nigeria and debate them to conclusions and arrived at agreeable resolutions that will form the basis of a new Nigeria that would become the joint property of every Nigerian not the present state and constitutional framework that was made by special interests and for their selfish benefits to no avail.

Since 1999, the clamour for the remaking of Nigeria has been strident but the Buhari presidency seems to have united the political forces especially in the South and Middlebelt regions to now throw their political weight to the hitherto civil clamour for change.

The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum’s Asaba Declaration remains a watershed in the history of Nigeria and resembles the March 1953 Motion for Independence that united the Eastern and West and ultimately accelerated the attainment of Independence in 1960. Politics is a game of interest and every southern politicians should know that the January 15, especially July 29, 1966 military coup d’états were revolutions of a kind in which there were beneficiaries just there were victims. The primary beneficiaries were those soldiers that executed the crime, especially the July 29, 1966 and grabbed political power which they leveraged and materially altered their personal existential conditions by material aggrandizements and corrupt enrichment of themselves and families.

The secondary beneficiaries were their sectional and tribal/ religious groups which benefitted from the constitutional restructuring and institutional re-orderings they carried out to the advantage of those groups. Mention can be made of the states and local governments creation exercises executed between 1967 and 1996 which awarded nepotistic unfair portions to those groups or sections to the disadvantage of many disaffected groups and sections. The Southern Governors should know that their Asaba Declaration is a historic juncture in Nigeria and depending on their sincerity and faithfulness to that popular mandate their personal integrity and the survival of Nigeria thereby depend.

For this standpoint by them may be the last chance for Nigeria to recoil, reverse and take the road-less-travelled for its survival and prosperity or continue in the old beaten pathway to perdition. Now their Agenda for Restructuring Nigeria must be pursued with vigour and logical conclusion while ignoring mischief-makers and detractors who luxuriate in Southern disunity.

They should articulate all the essential resolutions of the 2014 Conference and APC El-Rufai Panel Report and make them into a Draft Constitution and interfacing with other states and regional groups such as PANDEF, Middlebelt Forum, Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, ACF, NEF and even civil groups such as CAN, NSCIA and PEN for support.

Each state that approves the Draft Constitution presents it to its House of Assembly and once the Draft Constitution is passed by a majority of the 17 Southern states, the Southern Governors’ Forum in conjunction with the agreeable members of the National Assembly shall table same for legislative action. Once, this measure is taken it form the basis of present or future dialogue, by both the South and the North for the restructuring of Nigeria. Some may dismiss this suggestion as unworkable citing the majority which the Northern States presently enjoy at the National Assembly but the object of this Southern strategy is to force dialogue either now or the nearest future instead of weeping for President Buhari to initiate it.

Moreover, the documentary materials duly passed by the 17 Southern Legislative Houses of Assembly enjoy the constitutional status of quasi-legislative document embodying the agreement reached by those states for the restructuring of Nigeria upon which future effort will be built and pursued. To dismiss the resolution of Southern Governors is an invitation of chaos and disaster as such would be interpreted as contemptuous treatment of a significant section of Nigeria and would be tantamount to subjugation. So, let the Southern Governors be steadfast and hold tenaciously to their dreams of a New Nigeria and their names shall be engraved in gold.

Like this: Like Loading...