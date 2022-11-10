News

Active telephone lines in Nigeria hit 210m

The number of active telephone lines in Nigeria has increased to 210 million, representing 110 per cent teledensity while the number of Internet subscribers has also increased to 150 million. This was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta. Dambatta further revealed that broadband penetration has equally expanded to 45 per cent with over 80 million broadband subscriptions in the country. The NCC boss, while speaking at the 2022 Africa Tech Alliance Forum in Lagos yesterday, said the achievement was the effect of the provision of enabling environment to stimulate the deployment of necessary infrastructure pertinent to the provision of universal and affordable connectivity.

"The Commission has provided the enabling environment to stimulate the deployment of necessary infrastructure pertinent to the provision of universal and affordable connectivity.

 

