Active VoIP subscriptions rise by 60%

Active subscriptions for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service in the country rose by 60 per cent in 2020 as the operators added a total of 99,536 new customers in the year.

This brought the total active users of the service in the country to 265,604 as of December 2020 from 166,068 recorded in December 2019. Otherwise referred to as IP Telephony or Internet Telephony, VoIP allows its users to do seamless communication without the need for telephones.

However, subscription to this service is still very low in Nigeria. According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only two operators are currently offering the service in Nigeria and that include Smile Communications and Ntel.

According to the data, Smile was the leading player in that segment of the telecommunications market as it accounted for 99 per cent of the total VoIP subscriptions as of December last year.

The company’s active VoIP subscriber base stood at 263,243. Ntel, on the other hand, remained a distant second operator with 2,361 VoIP subscribers, representing just one per cent of the total number of active subscribers.

The NCC’s data showed that Ntel, which joined the VoIP segment in January 2017, became the larger operator by subscriptions in just four months as its active subscriptions hit 61,817 in April 2017, while Smile was second with 42,308 subscriptions. Ntel has, however, lost most of its subscribers in the last three years, leaving it with a smaller fraction of active customers.

Meanwhile, despite the gain of more users in the past year, the VoIP service remained one of the least subscribed in the Nigerian telecoms market.

According to the NCC’s data, the GSM technology accounts for 99.80 per cent of the market share in terms of subscriptions, leaving fixed wired and VoIP technologies with 0.10 per cent apiece.

Analysts attributed the low VoIP subscriptions in Nigeria to the proliferation of Over the Top services (OTTs) such as Whatsapp and Facebook, among several others, which also allow voice and video calls over the internet.

This means that with a subscription for data, which is mostly done on mobile networks, subscribers can make calls using the OTT platforms.

While this is also affecting the mobile network operators in terms of dwindling voice revenue, the loss is being covered by the rising mobile data subscriptions. According to the NCC report, mobile internet subscriptions in the country stood at 146.7 million as of July 2020.

The adoption of Voice over IP is observed across various industries worldwide especially in the developing regions in order to cater to their growing demand for everyday business activities.

With its real-time communication services, it has helped organisation across various industries to lower the communication costs.

The global VoIP market was valued at $77.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $93.2 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1 per cent between 2019 and 2024.

However, despite the modest growth in Nigeria, VoIP telephony still has the lowest technology share of Nigeria’s telecommunications market, accounting for only 0.12 per cent share of the market.

Communications over the GSM networks remains the largest in the country, accounting for 99.83 percent of the market share. Industry analysts believe that the VoIP market in Nigeria would come into full scale when the country is able to deepen broadband penetration, noting that the service would not get wider acceptance until the internet is everywhere and at a cheaper cost.

