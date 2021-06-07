Business

Active VoIP subscriptions shrink to 226,851

Active subscriptions for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service in the country declined by 4.8 by per cent in March this year as the operators lost a total of 11,590 customers within the month.

 

This brought total active users of the service in the country to 226,851 from 238,441 recorded in February. Otherwise referred to as IP Telephony or Internet Telephony, VoIP allows its users to do seamless communication without the need for telephones.

 

However, subscription to this service is still very low in Nigeria.

 

According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only two operators are currently offering the service in Nigeria and that include Smile Communications an    Ntel. From the data, Smile was the leading player in that segment of the telecommunications market as it accounted for 99 per cent of the total VoIP subscriptions as of March this year.

 

The company’s active VoIP subscriber base stood at 224,766. Ntel, on the other hand, remained a distant second operator with 2,085 VoIP subscribers, representing just 1 per cent of the total number of active subscribers.

 

Meanwhile, the number of inactive VoIP users in the country continue to increase, leading to declining revenue for the operators. NCC’s data showed that a total of 1.07 million subscribers were connected as of March, however, only 226,851 were actively using the service.

 

This showed that 842, 157, representing 78 per cent of the connected subscribers have become inactive. Analysts attributed this to the proliferation of Over the Top services (OTTs) such as Whatsapp, Facebook, among several others, which also allow voice and video calls over the internet.

 

This means that with a subscription for data, which is mostly done on mobile networks, subscribers can make calls using the OTT platforms.

 

While this is also affecting the mobile network operators in terms of dwindling voice revenue, the loss is being covered by the rising mobile data subscriptions. According to the NCC report, mobile internet subscriptions in the country stood at 144.9 million as of March 2021.

 

The adoption of Voice over IP is observed across various industries worldwide especially in the developing regions in order to cater to their growing demand for everyday business activities. With its real-time communication services, it has helped organisation across various industries to lower the communication costs.

 

The global VoIP market was valued at $77.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $93.2 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1 per cent between 2019 and 2024.

 

However, despite the modest growth in Nigeria, VoIP telephony still has the lowest technology share of Nigeria’s telecommunications market, accounting for only 0.12 per cent share of the market.

 

Communications over the GSM networks remains the largest in the country, accounting for 99.83 percent of the market share. Industry analysts believe that the VoIP market in Nigeria would come into full scale when the country is able to deepen broadband penetration, noting that the service would not get wider acceptance until the internet is everywhere and at a cheaper cost.

