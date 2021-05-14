News

Activist Adeyanju mocks Soludo, says he lacks character to be Governor of Anambra State

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Charles Soludo that raised N2bn to build a hospital for his later mother in 2008 but never did, now wants to be Anambra Governor. Same guy told us Buhari is the best thing after Jesus Christ in 2015. He never criticized Buhari for once for all the crimes against humanity committed against his fellow Igbo brothers but has suddenly joined APGA-the Biafran party. From PDP to APC, now APGA. Always jumping up & down like a monkey. As CBN Gov, this guy didn’t employ one person from his state but he’s suddenly Pro-Igbo. I don’t blame Soludo, it’s those that rate him I blame. He lacks character.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rape: Women group writes NASS, urges death sentence for rapists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A female pressure group, Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Development Network, has written the leadership of the National Assembly on the need for the lawmakers to address the incessant rape cases in the country, while advocating death penalties for offenders. The body, led by its Global Convener, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, had in a letter titled, ‘Enough […]
News

Centre to UK House of Lords: Attaching religion to insecurity crisis in Nigeria for any sanction will harm humanity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has warned the House of Lords in the United Kingdom against attaching religion to Nigeria’s security challenges, as any sanction would do the country more harm than good.  The centre, which gave the warning in a press conference on Wednesday, in Abuja, also advised the British parliamentarians to […]
News

Nigeria needs foreign support to overcome security challenges – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

…assures of passage of PIB in May, Electoral Ammendment Bill in June The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday in in Abuja, said that Nigeria needed the support of her friends around the world to overcome her current security challenges. Lawan stated this while playing host to visiting UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica